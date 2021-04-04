Voice of the People, April 4, 2021

NJ unfair to oldest
I don’t understand the seeming lack of common sense when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccinations. After all essential workers got their vaccinations, the next group was people 65 and up. This is where common sense was missing. It should have been people 100 and down got preference.
The seemingly random way to get the vaccine at the Atlantic City Convention Center is not fair to people 100 and down, who are the most vulnerable. In this environment, people are getting the vaccine way before the senior group. Not fair and lacks common sense. I apologize to anyone above 100. You go first.
Michael Tourigian
Brigantine
Nonprofit got vaccine
Have you heard of the WGirls Inc., a nonprofit serving women and children? It is an amazing group of volunteer women who do kind things such as helping underprivileged girls get prom dresses. Their latest assignment is to help people sign up for the COVID vaccine at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
After waiting for four hours on my computer to register, I then tried to schedule my husband, but each candidate needs a personal email. I wasn’t able to do this.
My wonderful sister-in-law put his name out there with several groups. Wgirls contacted me and arranged his appointment within hours. All they needed was his birthday and county to do all the work.
Judy Satero
Egg Harbor City
Reduce parties’ power
Responding to the recent Press editorial, “Progressive drive for federal power over elections comes to NJ primaries”:
The editorial is wrong in suggesting that progressives or anyone else wants to have the federal government take over elections. Voting is the mission of the individual states. That was reaffirmed in a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The basis of their decision to support the states had nothing to do with the pandemic. It had to do with law.
The decision by some governors to switch to mail-in voting without legislative approval, which the editorial says is a clear conflict with the Constitution, is not what the recent lawsuit addresses. It is the assignment of individuals who comply with their party’s values and ideas who are assigned the party line on the ballot, of which the editorial says “there’s no question that putting the candidates supported by the county party together gives them a certain advantage ... making it clear who has support of their local party.”
No one is taking the rights away from either party. They can endorse their candidate. But they should not control the ballot for their primary. New Jersey is not alone in this battle for fairness. Right now there are 88 municipalities in N.J. that have open primaries. Alaska just passed a sweeping election reform. Other states have done the same.
There is also the issue of the independent voter who is greatly disenfranchised by this archaic system. Independent voters are approximately a third of registered voters. For an independent to vote in the primary, they must declare. No one should be forced to chose between two parties in order to vote in a party primary. The editorial states, “Many would like to weaken political parties and we sympathize with them. Challenges to their power are welcome and often yield advances for society.” I agree. Their practice of the ballot line is being challenged.
No one is requesting that political parties cease influence on their members and, yes, it might seriously erode their power, which would return the power to the rightful owners, the people.
Victoria Druding
Egg Harbor Township