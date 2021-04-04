Voice of the People, April 4, 2021

Judy Satero

Egg Harbor City

Reduce parties’ power

Responding to the recent Press editorial, “Progressive drive for federal power over elections comes to NJ primaries”:

The editorial is wrong in suggesting that progressives or anyone else wants to have the federal government take over elections. Voting is the mission of the individual states. That was reaffirmed in a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The basis of their decision to support the states had nothing to do with the pandemic. It had to do with law.

The decision by some governors to switch to mail-in voting without legislative approval, which the editorial says is a clear conflict with the Constitution, is not what the recent lawsuit addresses. It is the assignment of individuals who comply with their party’s values and ideas who are assigned the party line on the ballot, of which the editorial says “there’s no question that putting the candidates supported by the county party together gives them a certain advantage ... making it clear who has support of their local party.”