Voice of the People, April 30, 2022

Growth would help Trump social platform

Truth Social, Trump’s newest project, is his attempt at uncensored social media where the 1st Amendment outweighs the platform’s own ideology. It’s supposed to be a place of actual free speech, a place where essentially anything lawful goes.

After downloading the app, creating a profile, and waiting and waiting to be “on-boarded,” it finally happened for me. My first reaction was excitement; it was kind of cool to get in on a platform from basically the grand opening. I was late to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, but here I was an original user.

First thing I noticed was just how close to Twitter was Trump’s apparent social media platform of choice. I’m no copyright attorney but I suppose those who are have taken notice. The differences I’ve noticed: significantly more characters are allowed in one “truth” than in a tweet and although the platform runs smoothly, it’s a little harder to follow a conversation.

But the real difference is just how many Trump/America-First people are on the platform. I have yet to see any real opposing views. I suspect this will come in a free-speech platform as more people join, but it makes sense that the first users are those who support Trump and who would not have any personal reservations to download a Trump platform. They call this an echo chamber and currently it is one.

The other undeniable observation is just the overwhelming number of memes! It is incredible just how many comical Biden memes or classic movie scenes there are of some hero with Trump’s face superimposed on him beating up political opponents. The meme production is a volume and quality I’ve never seen anywhere else. It’s a modern political cartoon section of a paper.

One week in, the app appears to be filled with comical pro-Trump fans but as more people join, I have high hopes the platform will grow as an alternative to the censorship we’ve become all too familiar with and be a place where opposing views can be shared without bias moderation.

Mark Naughton

Egg Harbor Township