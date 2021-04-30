Voice of the People, April 30, 2021

To one-party socialist US
While conservatives wring their hands questioning why liberals drive their open border policy, liberals smile at their short sightedness. Look at the shiny thing over here, they say, while quietly implementing a long game strategy of maximizing their dependency hold over minority segments of society.
Why is uncontrolled immigration so important? Because they now realize their previous target, the Afro-American community, understands they have been tragically deceived by their once adopted political benefactors and voter control was the liberals’ motivation, not their best interests. African Americans have awakened to recognize that real educational options, good paying jobs and home ownership are keys to long term economic security, not welfare, food stamps and public housing.
What is the liberal long game? Replace the departing African-American voter block with a new segment vulnerable to the “fruits” of their insidious dependency doctrine. Load the country up with undocumented immigrants who have little short term prospects for security, sprinkle enough “free stuff” their way to endear them, and then ram home comprehensive immigration overhaul and HR1 to create a path to citizenship and expand unmonitored voting, creating a whole new dependency block of uneducated liberal voters. Follow that with court packing, federal control of health care and a globalist foreign policy and we end up with a one-party country trapped by its own constitutional guardrails from righting the ship.
We are headed down a one way street and the path has become unmistakably visible. The forces that are driving this liberal takeover are not only coming from elected officials but from a behind the scenes cabal with a distorted long term vision, potential for great personal gain and substantial means to fund its implementation.
This is no longer a liberal versus conservative argument but an American one. We must stop the party line bickering and recognize the true peril that we face as a country. Patriotism must prevail or we will, one day in the not too distant future, wring our hands lamenting how the once most revered country in the world descended to the depths of socialism.
Tom Collins
Ventnor
Proud Stockton graduate
What was known as Richard Stockton College is now Stockton University. It is one of the top universities in the United States.
Historically, Stockton had its start in Atlantic City at the Mayflower Hotel and within a year opened its mainland campus. In 1973, after retiring from the Army, I moved to Galloway Township specifically to continue my education there and had the surprise of my life.
The college initially was a simple one story building which sat in the woods on Lake Fred. I was stunned by the beauty of its setting.
However, what was even more stunning were the faculty. All had an open door policy and insisted that they be addressed on a first name basis. No question was too unimportant to be addressed. Many of the faculty wore jeans, sandals, beads and long hair, often with headbands in place. The atmosphere just sparkled with excitement.
The courses were atypical. Chemistry instructors provided kits in order to understand the three dimensional shapes of carbon molecules. Other professors expected papers that reflected thinking rather than memorization. The grading system was either “A,” pass or fail. Initially Stockton had a three semester system. Committees were evenly balanced with equal numbers of faculty, administers and students. The most important committee was the accreditation committee. Through the intense work of the committee members, Stockton received its accreditation through the Commission on Higher Education.
Classes were so well thought out and exciting that I couldn’t wait to attend them each day.
But, it was the mentoring of Stockton faculty that allowed me to structure my own degree then permitted me to move on to become a physician.
Stockton’s 50th anniversary is around the corner. I’m so very proud that she has become a university and that I am one of her earliest graduates.
Claudia Prapawiwat