Voice of the People, April 30, 2021

We are headed down a one way street and the path has become unmistakably visible. The forces that are driving this liberal takeover are not only coming from elected officials but from a behind the scenes cabal with a distorted long term vision, potential for great personal gain and substantial means to fund its implementation.

This is no longer a liberal versus conservative argument but an American one. We must stop the party line bickering and recognize the true peril that we face as a country. Patriotism must prevail or we will, one day in the not too distant future, wring our hands lamenting how the once most revered country in the world descended to the depths of socialism.

Tom Collins

Ventnor

Proud Stockton graduate

What was known as Richard Stockton College is now Stockton University. It is one of the top universities in the United States.

Historically, Stockton had its start in Atlantic City at the Mayflower Hotel and within a year opened its mainland campus. In 1973, after retiring from the Army, I moved to Galloway Township specifically to continue my education there and had the surprise of my life.