Voice of the People, April 3, 2021

Why so many frustrated?

I abhor the recent attack on the Capitol and I applaud the efforts of the police agencies to arrest the attackers. However, I think more effort should go into finding out why so many people are so frustrated by the government that they would do such a thing. I believe many people at home also share their frustration.

If the issues of these people are not discovered and satisfactorily addressed, it could happen again. The Capitol was fenced off and patrolled by the National Guard. It should scare us all that the government apparently is afraid of its people.

Ralph Heres

Seaville

Parties reckless on debt

Both Republicans and Democrats disgust me, and for exactly the same reason: fiscal irresponsibility. The absurdity of their irresponsibility was illustrated recently in a presentation by a Connecticut Democrat, Sen. Chris Murphy. He attempted to justify the Democrats’ unfunded $1.9 trillion misnamed “relief package” using their one-time budget-reconciliation trump card. He exhibited a chart of the Republican’s 2017 tax cuts for corporations and individuals expected to increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion over a decade, and ridiculed the Republicans for their fiscal irresponsibility.