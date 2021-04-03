Voice of the People, April 3, 2021

Why so many frustrated?
I abhor the recent attack on the Capitol and I applaud the efforts of the police agencies to arrest the attackers. However, I think more effort should go into finding out why so many people are so frustrated by the government that they would do such a thing. I believe many people at home also share their frustration.
If the issues of these people are not discovered and satisfactorily addressed, it could happen again. The Capitol was fenced off and patrolled by the National Guard. It should scare us all that the government apparently is afraid of its people.
Ralph Heres
Seaville
Parties reckless on debt
Both Republicans and Democrats disgust me, and for exactly the same reason: fiscal irresponsibility. The absurdity of their irresponsibility was illustrated recently in a presentation by a Connecticut Democrat, Sen. Chris Murphy. He attempted to justify the Democrats’ unfunded $1.9 trillion misnamed “relief package” using their one-time budget-reconciliation trump card. He exhibited a chart of the Republican’s 2017 tax cuts for corporations and individuals expected to increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion over a decade, and ridiculed the Republicans for their fiscal irresponsibility.
I agree with the senator, the 2017 tax cuts were irresponsible. But the senator’s absurdity was if Democrats really cared about the Republican’s responsibility, their budget-reconciliation trump card would have been used to repeal the 2017 tax cuts, not leave the nation with a net $3.6 trillion in added debt.
Michael Ryan
Mays Landing
Against Van Drew votes
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, along with other Republicans, recently voted against a bill to further outlaw discrimination based on sexual orientation, which protects the LGBTQ community. Then he voted against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that will assist many in the community in these difficult times. I think as our congressional representative, he was helping himself rather than us.
Eileen Risler
Ventnor
Stimulus millions for O.C.
The recently approved stimulus bill will deliver $7.2 million to Ocean City, which equates to $644 in aid per resident. This is no thanks to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who voted against the bill.
Among his previous objections was that the bill had funding for the state of New York. But it also had funding for New Jersey.
By some accounts states like New Jersey send more taxes to the federal government and receive back less than many other states the Republican seems to favor.
As a Democratic committee person, I’m grateful to Rep. Andy Kim for looking out for New Jersey.
Frank Worrell