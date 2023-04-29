Armed officers would

militarize schools

So Rep. Jeff Van Drew is introducing the Ensuring Safer Schools Act, to have veterans and retired police serve as school resource officers, which I think would effectively militarize schools. More guns are not the solution. You can't fight violence with more violence. There's no place in society for assault weapons.

The idea of defending ourselves against our own government has passed. Do we want our neighbors to have intercontinental ballistic missiles in the name of the Second Amendment? Where does it end? Enough is enough!

When gun violence comes to our schools, and it will, we can only blame ourselves for our inaction. I won't attend the vigil.

Kimberly Spence

Egg Harbor Township

Ban ships, fishing

to end whale killing

Sounds crazy doesn't it, but if the whale huggers truly (which I do not believe for a second) want to save the whales, then we have to ban what we know is killing them, which are ship strikes and getting tangled in fishing gear. Instead we have groups like Clean Ocean Action chasing a ghost and trying to hamper one of the solutions to saving the whales which is combating climate change, the dirty word in Republican politics.

There has been extensive testing and precautions taken to assure the whales and dolphins will not be affected by the turbines and please remember there are as yet no offshore wind turbines. The real opposition to the turbines are wealthy beachfront homeowners and investors who are worried about their views and the effect it may have on their property values.

Republican congressmen having concerns for the whales, really. Donald Trump proposed opening offshore oil drilling off New Jersey.

Joseph Marra

Seaside Park