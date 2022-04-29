Voice of the People, April 29, 2022

Must diagnose, treat mild cognitive impairment

The Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report illustrates the continued rise and burden of Alzheimer’s in this country, and in the greater Philadelphia and southern New Jersey areas. More than 6.5 million Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, with more than 489,000 right here in New Jersey (190,000), Pennsylvania (280,000) and Delaware (19,000) — the three states served by the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, of which I am board chair.

The report also shines the spotlight on the public and medical community’s alarming lack of familiarity of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), and MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease. Many Americans wrongfully confuse MCI with normal aging. But, MCI can be a precursor to Alzheimer’s affecting 12% to 18% of individuals age 60 and older. And, 77% of primary care physicians report MCI due to Alzheimer’s being difficult to diagnose, with 51% who do not feel comfortable diagnosing the disease.

Enhancing awareness, diagnosis and treatment of MCI, particularly MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease, are increasingly important as emerging and future treatments target Alzheimer’s disease earlier in the disease process. The advancements of new treatments, including the recent accelerated approval of aducanumab, and the 104 disease-modifying treatments currently in clinical trials, are further heightening the importance of early and accurate diagnosis of MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association is committed to bolstering the public’s understanding of MCI, including MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease, while also working to support primary care physicians’ ability to diagnose, manage and treat cognitive impairment.

Bill Mikus

Atlantic City

Sex education of kids is for parents only

The N.J. sex education learning standards for 2021-2022 include direct, explicit instruction of masturbation to 5th graders using materials that by definition would be considered pornographic.

Prepubescence is a “time of physical, social and emotional changes” and government schools should not be allowed to use highly controversial material from organizations like the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States to teach sensitive sexual content. This is the exclusive right and responsibility of parents only!

Minor children must be protected from sexualization, graphic materials and messages which have an adverse effect on the physical, social, emotional and spiritual development of the child. I vehemently oppose this and other related teaching of a sexual nature which is not the educational mandate of government schools.

Jennifer Potts

Voorhees