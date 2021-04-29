Voice of the People, April 29, 2021

Litter pickup appreciated
I live in Monmouth County and on my frequent visits to Atlantic City, I enjoy walking along the Boardwalk from the marina and far past the old Hilton. The Boardwalk where it runs from Ocean Casino to the marina is especially nice, and while I was enjoying the gorgeous weather and scenery recently, I saw a gentleman cleaning up litter along the shoreline. I struck up a conversation with him.
He has been volunteering his time, energy and the supplies to keep this stretch of the Boardwalk clean several days a week. He said that it’s important to him that it looks nice for visitors like me who come to Atlantic City. He averages 35 bags of litter and he puts it in his car and disposes of it.
I am sure I will see him many more times on my walks, and hopefully more people take the time to notice him and say hello and thank you.
I hope Atlantic City recognizes and commends him for his tireless efforts to enhance the beauty of the Boardwalk for all to enjoy.
Robin Lenorth
Eatontown
Killings not protested
Someone will have to explain why when black people kill black people, especially younger blacks, there is no looting, burning or rioting. However, when a cop kills a black person that is resisting arrest, there seems a tolerance for blacks to loot, burn and destroy neighborhoods. Many of these protesters are Black Lives Matter participants or just plain agitators.
Since more blacks are being killed by blacks than cops killing blacks, why the disparity in reactions?
Do people feel that by the cop killing a black person, that this gives them the right to loot, burn and abuse authority?
If Black Lives Matter protesters are truly concerned about the killing of black people, why aren’t they protesting in the larger cities, where there are daily murders and a high murder rate of blacks killing blacks?
When a person is stopped by the police, they should make no effort to resist arrest. Those that resist might have to pay the ultimate price.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing