Voice of the People, April 29, 2021

Litter pickup appreciated

I live in Monmouth County and on my frequent visits to Atlantic City, I enjoy walking along the Boardwalk from the marina and far past the old Hilton. The Boardwalk where it runs from Ocean Casino to the marina is especially nice, and while I was enjoying the gorgeous weather and scenery recently, I saw a gentleman cleaning up litter along the shoreline. I struck up a conversation with him.

He has been volunteering his time, energy and the supplies to keep this stretch of the Boardwalk clean several days a week. He said that it’s important to him that it looks nice for visitors like me who come to Atlantic City. He averages 35 bags of litter and he puts it in his car and disposes of it.

I am sure I will see him many more times on my walks, and hopefully more people take the time to notice him and say hello and thank you.

I hope Atlantic City recognizes and commends him for his tireless efforts to enhance the beauty of the Boardwalk for all to enjoy.

Robin Lenorth

Eatontown

Killings not protested