Voice of the People, April 28, 2022

ReNew Jersey summit tackled its economy

The 2022 New Jersey Chamber of Commerce ReNew Jersey Business Summit & Expo held April 13-14 in Atlantic City provided an excellent forum to learn about the state’s economy, ask questions and provide excellent recommendations.

The summit opened discussion on ways to ignite New Jersey’s economy with a focus on financial incentives for business, making the tax code more competitive, and making New Jersey more affordable for all. The discussions also discussed how the right investments in infrastructure and innovation can ensure a strong economic future.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber, of which I am president, supports the summit because such forums avoid partisanship and urge the participating thought leaders from industry and government to solve problems and provide ideas for growing the economy.

The six panels at the N.J. Chamber’s summit did exactly that — more than 20 recommendations were spelled out over two days on ways to address the problems that continue to hold back the state’s economy.

While igniting the state’s economic recovery post-pandemic, we agree with the panel’s ideas such as providing more funding for childcare and utilizing the business community to collaborate on ways to improve the economy.

We need to hear from the small, mid-sized, minority-, female- and veteran-owned businesses across the county so we can understand their needs and advocate on their behalf. These business owners have knowledge and experience that are critical as we work with elected officials and key stakeholders.

Small businesses help stimulate economic growth by providing employment opportunities for entrepreneurs and create meaningful jobs in our neighborhoods. These businesses support each other and provide valuable services and resources to larger regional employers. They bring growth and innovation to the community in which the business is established.

To produce economic change, businesses need to engage and work together.

After all, it’s going to be the business community who make the economy better for the state and region.

We applaud the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce for bringing together leaders, experts and policymakers at this event in Atlantic City.

Michael Chait

Egg Harbor Township