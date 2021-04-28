Voice of the People, April 28, 2021

Chesapeake bridge-tunnel took 50 years
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Cape-Lewes ferry authority should consider bridge before new boats”:
The editorial presents a logical review of future planning for the DRBA and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. While I agree that a bridge would be a more efficient method of crossing the Delaware Bay, there are considerations that may cause opposition to a bridge. They include, but may not be limited to: loss of jobs created by the current ferry operation; lack of adequate road infrastructure in both New Jersey and Delaware for the safe and efficient passage of a constant flow of motor vehicle traffic; obsolescence of infrastructure, such as buildings, restaurants, and ship service facilities, at each ferry terminal; the scenic value and relaxation experienced on a bay crossing by boat.
The difficulties presented by these and probably opposition from many other quarters may make the bridge a difficult sell. In the late 1960s I used the Cape May-Lewes Ferry and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on a regular basis. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was not entirely built in the 1990s as implied. The original bridge-tunnel opened April 15, 1964. Traffic ultimately exceeded the bridge-tunnel’s traffic demands. In 1990, the Virginia General Assembly permitted the Bridge-Tunnel Commission to go ahead with the Parallel Crossing Project.
The editorial seemed intent on making a well-needed point. A person uninformed of the history of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel might assume that this complex was more recently built — when in fact much of it has been in operation for over 50 years. The method of funding used by the Commonwealth of Virginia took the onus off the taxpayers; investors made their profit. When the need for a parallel bridge-tunnel was needed, it was met with a positive response.
The parallel bridges have been completed. The parallel tunnel under Thimble Shoals Channel is under construction with a projected completion date sometime in 2024. I expect that when it is financially feasible, a parallel tunnel under Chesapeake Channel will be constructed.
Drive the Delmarva Peninsula and ultimately you enjoy a very scenic drive over the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.
At some future time, the same could be said for the Delaware Bay.
David G. Blood
Mays Landing
Fire volunteers targeted
As a life member Volunteer Firefighter of almost 40 years and president of the Egg Harbor City Fire Department, news regarding the fire service hits home. Recent news about Landisville Fire Department makes me question sanity.
Instead of standing behind the volunteers who protect their community to the best of their ability, politicians choose to criminalize public service. They should be fighting the draconian training requirements written at the state level by self-serving and compensated “experts.” Instead, they vilify the volunteers who rise to service all hours of the day and night to serve their communities out of love and respect. To save from harm the very people who would hold them responsible for not following the letter of the law.
Accused criminals typically can’t be kept locked up anymore for breaking the law, and the liberal jack-wagons in Trenton are releasing criminals with drug and sex offenses and forcing them to integrate into law abiding neighborhoods without local approval, so some officials go after friends and neighbors who put themselves in harms way.
I don’t disagree with the need for training but the people who have to find some way to justify their jobs by overzealous enforcement should be held criminally responsible for destroying community spirit. Show me empirical evidence of volunteer firefighter injuries that warrant the severe enforcement of these laws and I’ll change my opinion.
John Peterson
Egg Harbor City