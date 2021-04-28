Voice of the People, April 28, 2021

The editorial seemed intent on making a well-needed point. A person uninformed of the history of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel might assume that this complex was more recently built — when in fact much of it has been in operation for over 50 years. The method of funding used by the Commonwealth of Virginia took the onus off the taxpayers; investors made their profit. When the need for a parallel bridge-tunnel was needed, it was met with a positive response.

The parallel bridges have been completed. The parallel tunnel under Thimble Shoals Channel is under construction with a projected completion date sometime in 2024. I expect that when it is financially feasible, a parallel tunnel under Chesapeake Channel will be constructed.

Drive the Delmarva Peninsula and ultimately you enjoy a very scenic drive over the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

At some future time, the same could be said for the Delaware Bay.

David G. Blood

Mays Landing

Fire volunteers targeted

As a life member Volunteer Firefighter of almost 40 years and president of the Egg Harbor City Fire Department, news regarding the fire service hits home. Recent news about Landisville Fire Department makes me question sanity.