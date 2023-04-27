Offshore wind work not harming whales

To save the whales, we need to slow climate change.

You may have recently seen speculation in the news or social media that offshore wind energy development is killing whales. However, no federal, state or non-profit whale experts have found this to be true.

From NOAA Fisheries, “there is no evidence to support speculation that noise resulting from wind development-related site characterization surveys could potentially cause mortality of whales, and no specific links between recent large whale mortalities and currently ongoing surveys.”

Sadly, humpback whales on the East Coast have been dying in unusual numbers since 2017, for reasons that are still being investigated. But the main threats to whales are well-known, and many relate to the vast and growing volume of ocean traffic (e.g., cargo, fishing, military vessels). These threats include noise, vessel strikes and entanglement. And climate change is making things much worse.

With oceans warming, whales are struggling to find enough food. In the 1970s and ’80s, many species were on the brink of extinction from industrialized whaling.

Ordinary people around the world banded together to demand change from governments and industry. Commercial whaling is much reduced and many species are now recovering.

Today, ordinary people are banding together to demand real action on climate change. Confronting the climate crisis head on — with optimism, ingenuity and cooperation across partisan lines — is what’s needed now to once again save the whales for the next generation.

Peter G. Van Deerlin

Moorestown

It’s an ill wind

That darn wind. First it causes cancer and now it’s killing whales? Give me a break!

Tom Major

Egg Harbor Township

Boxer Kates gave back to community

The entire family of Richie Kates, a man who I personally knew as a sportswriter and always respected, has my sincere and deepest sympathy. Kates was a kind, knowledgeable and giving person, who left us far too soon. He always shared his time with you after a workout at Vineland PAL gym — humble and friendly. Kates was on the brink of winning the world light-heavyweight championship in South Africa when a delay in the match favored his opponent and robbed him of achieving his ultimate goal in boxing. When Kates retired, I would see him staying in shape by jogging near the Vineland Boulevard railroad tracks.

I had a photo of Kates in my car, delivering his severe punch to the face of Victor Galindez in that controversial title bout and one day gave it to him. Kates moved on with his life and, like his trainer, Letty Petway, Kates offered sound advice and expert training to younger kids, who wanted to pursue the sport of boxing. He always wanted to give back to the community and did so in a heartfelt manner. I am saddened by his loss and hope his family reflects on the countless good times that they shared together. Kates always was a champion in life!

Michael Smith

Vineland