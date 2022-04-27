Voice of the People, April 27, 2022

Give Ukraine power to hit Russian cities

After listening to President Zelenskyy make a compelling address to the U.S. Congress, I think it’s time for Ukraine to not only continue to be strong defensively but to also initiate an offensive attack on the Russian homeland. Additional weapons and MIG aircraft should be provided to Ukraine (through NATO) to enable them to conduct a Doolittle style raid on a Russian city.

In April 1942, only four months after the Pearl Harbor sneak attack, Lt. Col. James Doolittle orchestrated a bombing of Tokyo — which helped galvanize the resolve of U.S. citizenry and instill apprehension into the minds of Japan’s military and civilians.

President Roosevelt was instrumental in this initiative because he recognized the need to proverbially give the enemy, Japan, a bloody nose to demonstrate our resolve and capabilities. I’m uncertain that any of the Biden administration have the gravitas or chutzpah to advocate such an initiative.

The Russian people and their military leaders need additional incentives and concerns (besides economic sanctions) to influence a change in the course of action taken by their President Putin.

Ron Smith

Brigantine

Biden a failure compared to Trump

Joe Biden, the weakest president in American history, is failing in everything he does. The litany of failures is well-documented. Biden bikes while the country burns, and Putin belittles him in front of the world. It’s almost as if President Biden favors Russia over the United States.

Soon after taking office Biden issued executive orders eliminating many of Trump’s accomplishments and yet Biden’s face will forever be in Trump’s shadow. I have seen the unfairness to Trump and know the media has also witnessed it; if not they are either blind or co-conspirators. Think also of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

I believe Arizona and Wisconsin will move to decertify electors and help prove fraud in the 2020 election. The Democrats have made a serious mistake by electing Biden.

Recent polls have shown how far the Democrats have fallen with people like Leo Terrell and Candace Owens destroying their base, turning black voters from Democrat to Republican.

Robert J. Caroccio Sr.

Ocean City