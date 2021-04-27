Voice of the People, April 27, 2021

Keep fluoridating EHC

Its is understandable why Egg Harbor City sold its water company to New Jersey American Water Co. for financial reasons. What concerns me is that Egg Harbor City along with Atlantic City are the only communities in South Jersey to provide the benefit of water fluoridation to their citizens.

Some call water fluoridation the greatest public health measure of the 20th century. It has been shown for 70 years to be safe and highly effective in preventing tooth decay in children and adults. Its use has been endorsed by major health organizations including the surgeon general of the United States. Eighty percent of public water companies in the U.S. and almost all major cities provide its benefits. For pennies per person per day, millions of dollars of needless dental expenses may be avoided.

New Jersey American Water doesn’t seem to be a friend of water fluoridation. In the mid-1980s, governing bodies of five mainland communities asked New Jersey American to fluoridate their water, and it refused because not all towns on their network gave such a recommendation. When Atlantic City connected to their network a few years ago, they temporarily stopped the water fluoridation to Atlantic City as well, though that has now been restored.