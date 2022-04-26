Voice of the People, April 26, 2022

Women should address

modified rivals in sports

Woman have since the 1960s waged a war on men and lawmakers to obtain equality with men. What I fail to understand is when in women's sports you get a physically altered male who decides he is actually a female and competes against women and the women quietly stand back and allow this to occur.

The women by their silence are giving their tacit approval competition by this modified human. This is throwing away the struggle of the last 60 years.

It’s said that in America today some young mem need to grow a pair. It seems some women also have this need.

Stephen Kruger

Brigantine

Russian oil can’t

explain prices soaring

According to Aljazeera online, the U.S. imports 3% of crude oil from Russia as opposed to 16% from Canada, 10% from Mexico and 6% from Saudi Arabia. If we only depend on Russia for 3%, why are gas prices climbing to higher than ever prices?

I wish someone would address this price increase.

Jody Vaughn

Beesleys Point