Voice of the People, April 26, 2021

Electorate has partisan fatigue

I keep hearing from my fellow Democrats that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is a DINO (Democrat In Name Only) who is obstructing President Biden’s vision for America. As someone who has a lot of respect for both President Biden and Sen. Manchin, I have to take issue with that. Partisan Democrats are very good at getting mad with any Democrat who doesn’t fall in line, but I don’t hear too many of these individuals asking how it is that Joe Manchin has this much power? The answer is because we have a 50-50 Senate.

After four disastrous years of President Trump, it should have been a lot easier for Democrats to pick up a larger majority in the Senate, but the same Americans who rejected Trump also rejected Democrats at the congressional and senatorial levels as witnessed by the most bipartisan senator, Susan Collins, maintaining her seat comfortably even though many thought her job was done.

Partisanship is one of the many reasons we are in this mess. No Republicans voted with the Democrats on the recently passed stimulus bill, which was popular with voters in both parties.