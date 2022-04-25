Voice of the People, April 25, 2022

Upper Township is a swamp too

After decades as township solicitor, Dan Young has resigned for personal reasons or in my opinion out of frustration of what he sees for the future of Upper Township. He served with integrity, honesty and the best interests of Upper Township. His vacancy will soon be filled without following statute requirements. Someone will be hired by simple majority of four committee members. That person in my opinion will most likely be a political contributor.

Acting administrator Scott Morgan was fired after serving for nearly a decade as emergency management and acting administrator without proper process. Morgan served with the same honesty, knowledge and experience only to be replaced by DeMarzo without due process. DeMarzo is a former police officer, a resigned mayor of Wildwood, and he has no experience in administration. In my opinion, Demarzo was appointed as part of a political payback scheme.

It is my belief that the Washington swamp, with all its creatures, has arrived and is in Upper Township government. What is happening in Upper Township is only the beginning, a prelude to what’s coming. Prepare yourself, all the creatures in the swamp are here. They do not play fair and are coming after our way of life. It’s time to drain the swamp.

Tony Inserra

Marmora