Voice of the People, April 25, 2021

David Barsky

Atlantic City

Guns are anti-crime, pro-freedom

Every time there’s a well publicized shooting, it is followed by clamor for more restrictive “gun control” laws. By conservative estimates, we now have a few hundred on the books, many I think infringing on the constitutional right to bear arms.

Aside from constitutional considerations, are these laws effective in preventing gun-related crime? Has there ever been a study to determine their effectiveness?

Yes, there has. Dr. John Lott Jr. did an 18 year study using crime statistics from 3,000 U.S. counties. He wrote a book on his findings titled “More Guns Less Crime.” Among his findings were that concealed handgun licensing is by far the most cost effective way to reduce the crime rate.

When right-to-carry laws are enacted, the crime rate, especially the rates of violent crimes of murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, go down. Criminals have no problem getting guns. Gun laws hamper honest law abiding people from their basic right of self-defense. Restrictive gun laws like those in Chicago only serve to give criminals a feeling of safety. Check out Chicago’s gun related crime rates.