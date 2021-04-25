Voice of the People, April 25, 2021

Now it’s really snail mail
I loved the recent Opinion page cartoon with the mailbox on the snail. How true it is!
I mailed my Christmas cards in mid-December at the Ocean City post office. My friend who lives on 4th Street got my card on April 7. That’s almost 4 months!
My friend in Delaware mailed my birthday card March 27, I received it April 7. That only took 11 days. What’s going on?
Joanne Budnick
Ocean City
Vote out Murphy, Oliver
Wealthy people and some corporations are leaving New York and New Jersey to go to Florida, a lower tax state.
We need a governor who knows how to handle money, who knows how to draw corporations to New Jersey that would lead to more jobs being created.
Gov. Murphy more than failed the people of New Jersey. He is the tax and spend governor of New Jersey. He creates jobs for his friends and political supporters.
Both he and Lt. Gov. Oliver went behind our backs during the height of COVID-19 and pushed for higher tolls on the highways. Murphy and Oliver blatantly told the citizens of this state that they’d have their back. The citizens of New Jersey can’t afford four more years of Murphy and Oliver.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Guns are anti-crime, pro-freedom
Every time there’s a well publicized shooting, it is followed by clamor for more restrictive “gun control” laws. By conservative estimates, we now have a few hundred on the books, many I think infringing on the constitutional right to bear arms.
Aside from constitutional considerations, are these laws effective in preventing gun-related crime? Has there ever been a study to determine their effectiveness?
Yes, there has. Dr. John Lott Jr. did an 18 year study using crime statistics from 3,000 U.S. counties. He wrote a book on his findings titled “More Guns Less Crime.” Among his findings were that concealed handgun licensing is by far the most cost effective way to reduce the crime rate.
When right-to-carry laws are enacted, the crime rate, especially the rates of violent crimes of murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, go down. Criminals have no problem getting guns. Gun laws hamper honest law abiding people from their basic right of self-defense. Restrictive gun laws like those in Chicago only serve to give criminals a feeling of safety. Check out Chicago’s gun related crime rates.
Has there ever been a gun law proven to be effective? Yes, but it wasn’t restrictive. In March 1982, the town of Kennesaw, Ga., unanimously passed an ordinance requiring each head of household to own and maintain a gun. What happened in ensuing years? The crime rate plummeted. Prior to enactment, Kennesaw had a population of 5,242 and a crime rate significantly higher (4,332 per 100,000) than the national average (3,899 per 100,000). Statistics taken 23 years later showed the rate cut over 50% to 2,027 per 100,000.
America’s first gun control laws were enacted in the South, forbidding African Americans from possessing arms in order to maintain their servile status. Totalitarian countries also prohibit their subjects from possessing arms. If America is to remain free, it must support and defend its Bill of Rights and that includes the right of the people to keep and bear arms.
Robert J. Vertolli
Vineland