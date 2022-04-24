Voice of the People, April 24, 2022

Time to escalate fight against Putin

Where is the patriotic fervor of the citizens of Mays Landing, of New Jersey and of this great United States of America to defend the fabric of freedom and liberty that they so bravely cherish?

One who I consider the tyrant of the millennium has attacked the provoking and free country of Ukraine. Putin has lied to the peace ambassadors of the world and it is once more on the threshold of a world war.

I am the son of a World War 2 Navy veteran and father of an active duty Marine. I hope and pray that our young men and women do not have to enter harm’s way and lay down their lives for a meaningless fight. Yet, as I see the news coverage of the courageous and spirited fight against evil aggression in Ukraine, I cannot help but compare this 24-year-old nation to those brave patriots fighting for the same things my fellow patriot countrymen and women died for.

The time has come to draw a firm line in the NATO border sand and do everything possible to stop Putin, to defend the air space and turn Putin’s army back to Moscow. The coalition of NATO forces are now more united than ever. Inevitably, the only resolve for democracy to survive in Ukraine is new overwhelming NATO defense. Otherwise, Putin will not fear taking over Poland and God knows what else is in his power path.

I do not wish to put my son or the sons and daughters of others, or furthermore my country, in national jeopardy. But because of Putin’s actions, it is too late. The Bible says in Ecclesiastes, “There is a time for peace, and there is a time for war.” Now is the time to stand united and defend with firm appropriations.

Fenton G. Groff

Mays Landing