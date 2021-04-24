Voice of the People, April 24, 2021

Media profit off partisans

Major League Baseball decided to move the All Star Game, not President Biden who spoke in favor of it. Of course similar logic and circumstances often make it difficult to convict criminal organizations for a variety of actions. Media enjoys a sweetheart deal, licensing agreements, to transmit programming over radio and TV, and the cable companies piggyback onto all of that.

We’ve created a mediocracy, if you will. Marshall McLuhan made the phrase “the medium is the message” famous years ago. Well, now the medium also controls the message. MLB along with all sports, corporations, and very unfortunately, politicians as well, need the media. It used to be the other way around. Just look at when major events are played — even that is decided by what’s most profitable for media.

Right now, media thinks left-leaning policies and “woke” are hot, but that can be temporary. They’re not ideological, they’re profitable though. I don’t think I can stomach much more of President Biden’s born again egalitarian attitude and calling things like Georgia’s new election laws “Jim Crow.” Hard to take from a real lifelong Democrat who used to have close ties to Dixiecrats.