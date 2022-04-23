Voice of the People, April 23, 2022

Spoiled Americans still using oil, gas

Some people are mad at President Biden for canceling the Keystone pipeline. He also has been accused of not increasing production of oil and gas, even though hundreds of drilling leases have been approved in response to the Ukraine crisis.

This is another reason to concentrate on renewable energy. We are a great country and we could corner the market on renewable energy. Right now China is leading the way with the technology.

Being less reliant on oil is a good thing. There are problematic countries whose main source of revenue is oil production. Wouldn’t it be great if Russia, the Middle East and Venezuela lost their power and money that comes from oil? We wouldn’t need to worry about then.

We can’t dictate to NATO members that they should ban buying Russian oil. They have no other option and are basically being held hostage. But of course the spoiled Americans don’t care about anybody else. Americans are once again showing their true colors, just like they did with Covid. How many have died because Americans want their freedom? Disgusting!

Doug Cannone

Williamstown