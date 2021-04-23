Voice of the People, April 23, 2021

Hotel would harm Strathmere
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Updated hotel could help Strathmere in era of increased flooding”:
The editorial welcomes improvement and says “the plans look fine” with regard to improvement without a “drawback greater than the benefit.” These plans do not look fine and are not fine for Strathmere.
I served two years on the Upper Township Planning Board subcommittee charged with revising the building ordinance for the Resort Residential and Resort Commercial Zones in Strathmere, adopted in May 2020. I’m now vice president of the Strathmere Improvement Association. Revisions include:
Support the township’s fully endorsed goal of maintaining residential character and scale of established residential neighborhoods — documented in the township Master Plan.
Include robust requirements for storm water and flood controls.
Reaffirm maximum building height at 35 feet with only two habitable floors permitted in the resort commercial zone.
Reaffirm hotels as a non-permitted use.
Provide property development options and flexibility for modernization, renovation and new construction.
The proposed non-permitted hotel flies in the face of the township Master Plan and vision for Strathmere, township zoning and building ordinances as well as New Jersey law.
Substantial harm will befall to property owners and visitors in this residential neighborhood, adverse impact on property values and public safety, loss of property use for personal enjoyment, loss of open space, potential fire hazards, increased, disruptive lighting, noise and behavior 24/7, worsening parking problems, noxious odors associated with septic system and trash and greater flood potential.
Strathmere may have a lower FEMA community rating and insurance discount than Ocean City and Sea Isle City, but lacks a formal system of flood control infrastructure, gates, risers and pumping stations. Strathmere land is at lower elevations than its neighbors. Upper Township is partnering with those cities to further strengthen its flood mitigation plans. That, coupled with the flood control plans outlined in the 2020 revised building ordinance, will drive a better community rating and greater insurance discount. The community rating is not based on one modern building or the number of modern buildings but on how protected from flood damage all buildings are in the community as a whole.
Janice L. Connell
Strathmere
Puzzled about utility fee
Now that Egg Harbor City has sold the water utility, what happens to the $40,000 flat fee per quarter the residences have been under ordinance 5-2019 to clear and replace rusty pipes throughout the city? Do they keep that money? That is approximately $960 per resident. Nothing is said about using any of the money to drop the increase they quoted for property taxes, from the sale or money held from ordinance 5-2019.
Poneta L. Williams
Egg Harbor City
No layoffs at Vineland library
I am disheartened to learn that the Vineland Library Board of Trustees has voted to lay off 10 employees. I urge the board to reconsider this decision.
If this comes to fruition, the library will be unable to offer the high quality service and access to resources that so many have — and continue to — rely on. I have gone to the Vineland Public Library since my children were toddlers. Now that my son and daughter are grown, they remain avid readers and empathetic adults within their larger communities. This is what is at stake.
The entire community benefits from the library, whether they are regular readers or not. It is a place to go not only for books, but computers, newspapers, magazines, story times, seminars, and events — many things that a large part of the community may not be able to afford on their own.
Amid a global pandemic, Vineland Public Library has remained a place of joy, learning and community. When access is restricted to other community resources, libraries have become even more vital. In order for us to successfully reopen the community and for people to get back to work, we have to provide job training and education. This is what all libraries, especially the Vineland Library, do best.