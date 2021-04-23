Voice of the People, April 23, 2021

Poneta L. Williams

Egg Harbor City

No layoffs at Vineland library

I am disheartened to learn that the Vineland Library Board of Trustees has voted to lay off 10 employees. I urge the board to reconsider this decision.

If this comes to fruition, the library will be unable to offer the high quality service and access to resources that so many have — and continue to — rely on. I have gone to the Vineland Public Library since my children were toddlers. Now that my son and daughter are grown, they remain avid readers and empathetic adults within their larger communities. This is what is at stake.

The entire community benefits from the library, whether they are regular readers or not. It is a place to go not only for books, but computers, newspapers, magazines, story times, seminars, and events — many things that a large part of the community may not be able to afford on their own.