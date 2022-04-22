Voice of the People, April 22, 2022

Control casino smoking to protect people, jobs

The question of smoking in casinos has been an ongoing issue for the industry.

I am a lifetime non-smoker and prefer to visit establishments that have no smoking areas, but I don’t see the need to stop a legal pursuit for adults. If the state of New Jersey is so concerned about the negative impacts of smoking, why not ban the sale or manufacture of cigarettes in the state?

Restricting smoking from restaurants, bars, casinos and other public areas does nothing to protect children at home, when adults have no other place to smoke. Perhaps some parents go outside for a smoke, but what happens in cold or bad weather?

I agree with casino employees that they should not be required to work in a smoking environment, subject to second-hand smoke. But what about smoking rooms, separate from the main casino, that only permit smoking employees to service this gaming area? The private sector should be able to set standards for their workplaces, as long as the non-smoking public and employees are protected.

Non-smoking on Illinois riverboat casinos started in 2008. I studied the impact of the smoking ban on the four Chicago area riverboats. The casino win in 2008 declined from $1.33 billion to $1.04 billion (a 20.6% decline), but Indiana’s four riverboat casinos serving the same market were down less than 1%.

Atlantic City casino workers should be as concerned as ownership on the negative impact non-smoking restrictions will have on casino win; as the number of visitors to their casinos decline, fewer employees will be required. Also affecting the win will be the reduction in playing time at the slots and tables, while customers take a smoke break. The impact on casino win may not be as severe as Illinois but we must consider the number of jobs lost and possible casinos closed, if this law passes.

Employees should join management in encouraging casino legislation that requires separate casino rooms for smokers, and only permits smoking employees to serve and deal in this special room.

Steven Norton

Oceanside, California