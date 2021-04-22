Voice of the People, April 22, 2021

Just print the money we need
Rethink the assumption that money spent on worthy public projects like infrastructure must be borrowed or raised by increasing taxes.
We must alter the view that money has intrinsic value. Money is merely a facilitator of transactions, a medium of exchange catalyzing the purchase of goods and services, providing a convenient means to save or invest. It has no intrinsic value.
Nations have the ability to create money by fiat, out of thin air. If the Treasury Department can create money with no intrinsic value to pay for public expenses, why the hell borrow or raise taxes?
The money supply, the turnover rate of money, price of goods and services throughout the economy and the value of transactions throughout the economy can be manipulated to prevent inflationary pressures from increasing.
In the past, substantial monetary infusions by the Federal Reserve did not precipitate inflation.
Local governments should be able to submit vouchers, say on a monthly basis, directly to Treasury for all justifiable public expenses relating to infrastructure, public salaries, entitlements etc., requesting deposits be made for these expenses.
The money will then flow from the public through the private sector. In order to drain excess infusions of money not utilized for transactions, collectively monitored to avoid privacy issues, a variable retail consumption tax would have to be recalculated on a monthly basis.
No other tax would be needed in this system. Borrowing money to pay for public expenses would no longer be necessary. Poorer folks who spend nearly all their income on consumption would be allotted compensatory public expenditures such as food stamps, rental subsidies, and so forth. Folks at every economic level would pay far less taxes.
This revolutionary infusion then drain paradigm would allow, among many other things, the Biden/Harris administration to launch an infrastructure package of ample size, without ruffling the feathers of Republican deficit hawks.
The only Republican downside to this 21st century proposal would be there would be no downside, thus insuring Democratic election victories far into the future.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township