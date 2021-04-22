Voice of the People, April 22, 2021

Just print the money we need

Rethink the assumption that money spent on worthy public projects like infrastructure must be borrowed or raised by increasing taxes.

We must alter the view that money has intrinsic value. Money is merely a facilitator of transactions, a medium of exchange catalyzing the purchase of goods and services, providing a convenient means to save or invest. It has no intrinsic value.

Nations have the ability to create money by fiat, out of thin air. If the Treasury Department can create money with no intrinsic value to pay for public expenses, why the hell borrow or raise taxes?

The money supply, the turnover rate of money, price of goods and services throughout the economy and the value of transactions throughout the economy can be manipulated to prevent inflationary pressures from increasing.

In the past, substantial monetary infusions by the Federal Reserve did not precipitate inflation.

Local governments should be able to submit vouchers, say on a monthly basis, directly to Treasury for all justifiable public expenses relating to infrastructure, public salaries, entitlements etc., requesting deposits be made for these expenses.