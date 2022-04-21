Voice of the People, April 21, 2022

Buena plumbing woe poorly serves seniors

It has been over 3 months since the bathrooms backed up in the Buena Senior Center and the borough hall. They are working to fix the senior center, already an inconvenience for the seniors who go there weekly to enjoy a movie, engage in conversations with fellow seniors and enjoy a hot meal. For many of the seniors this is the only nutritious meal for the day. Many seniors don’t have a lot of money for healthy food and if they are handicapped they have a hard time fixing themselves nutritious meals. Many resident seniors go to the center for companionship and three times a week, many seniors look forward to playing bingo.

The water backup occurred on Jan. 8. Ever since, resident seniors have been at a loss. Many of us are concerned about traveling to a neighboring senior center by bus. Many Buena Borough seniors are left without a hot meal.

Seniors interested must arrive early and take a bus to the Hammonton Senior Center. Many of the seniors do not drive and are not interested in riding the distance to Hammonton.

Even worse, the senior center is repaired, but they are planning on moving borough employees into our building while the borough hall undergoes its necessary repairs — thus causing an additional six months of inconvenience to seniors. Along with the loss of a hot meal and place to gather, Buena seniors are out of luck with little hope in mind.

This is unfair to many of the resident seniors. A plan should have been in place in case of a situation like this occurring. Especially since a similar issue occurred about 10 years ago and never resulted in the resident seniors being displaced.

Carrie Mercurio

Vineland

Vote can save on gas

Regarding the recent article, “How to spend less on gas”:

This article was very informative and well written. No less than 21 tips that are proven to increase miles per gallon. Turn off the AC, fix your front bumper if damaged, slower speed, keep tires inflated, use the right oil, don’t leave the car idling, etc.

But after all that research, you forgot the number one! Don’t vote Democrat!

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville