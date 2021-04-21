Voice of the People, April 21, 2021

Firms already listen to the people
Since 1992 there have been eight presidential elections. In seven of them Democrats won the popular vote. Republicans may love maps of the United States covered in red when looking at the results county by county, but the population of most counties is dwarfed by those on the coasts and in the cities.
The Electoral College and the fact that every state gets two senators currently assures Republicans more influence than they would have in national direct democratic elections. Corporations that sell products to individuals are not interested in selling those products to the sagebrush or cattle in the vast expanse of the western United States or the rural areas of Georgia. They sell to people and they have no interest in suppressing the people’s desire to consume their products. So, when Republicans decry corporate America’s caving to the left when, for example, Georgia changes its voting regulations, these companies are counting people, not electoral votes or senators, among who they need to serve.
It is ironic that it was Republicans championing Citizens United so that money could flow to their candidates without any governmental limitations. Now that same corporate money is starting to hurt their cause. Yes, some of the boycotts may hurt the little guy, but perhaps the politicians who are enacting these laws need listen to all the people.
Robert Lang
Linwood
Stop Strathmere hotel
Regarding the recent Press editorial “Updated hotel could help Strathmere in era of increased flooding”:
There are numerous inaccurate conclusions regarding the proposed luxury Strathmere hotel in this glib opinion piece. The new hotel will not mitigate flood potential, but will contribute to significant flooding. The property is home to mature pines and evergreens which retain ground water and provide wildlife habitat and clean air; its small lot coverage and permeable parking area will be replaced by an inadequate septic for the luxury suites, and tainted water run-off is inevitable. It will be a block wide and its massive septic wall, concrete parking area and driveway will contribute to flooding. This flies in the face of the Upper Township Master Plan.
Upper Township has been proactive in instituting flood mitigation programs and in recognizing the dangers of out-of-scale development in a residential shore town. Increased elevations, raised driveways and garage levels, and bulkhead heights have all been addressed.
N.J. building code prohibits replacing a nonconforming structure with a nonconforming structure as proposed. Since its inception, Upper’s building code prohibited Strathmere hotels and motels. The motel will not crumble. The owner has flexibility to develop the land under the residential code or to sell it.
Four-story structures are not part of the township building code or master plan for Strathmere. Four Strathmere property owners served on the Planning Board’s ordinance committee for more than two years, along with the township’s paid consultant.
The editorial’s concluding paragraph says it will take decades to know if the decision is the right one. Development on the backs of property owners, denial of flood mitigation measures, and sea level rise would foretell the end of the village of Strathmere — of that you can be sure. Once the floodgates of excessive development are opened, it will be too late to turn the tide.
Linda C. Bateman
Strathmere