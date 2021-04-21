Voice of the People, April 21, 2021

Firms already listen to the people

Since 1992 there have been eight presidential elections. In seven of them Democrats won the popular vote. Republicans may love maps of the United States covered in red when looking at the results county by county, but the population of most counties is dwarfed by those on the coasts and in the cities.

The Electoral College and the fact that every state gets two senators currently assures Republicans more influence than they would have in national direct democratic elections. Corporations that sell products to individuals are not interested in selling those products to the sagebrush or cattle in the vast expanse of the western United States or the rural areas of Georgia. They sell to people and they have no interest in suppressing the people’s desire to consume their products. So, when Republicans decry corporate America’s caving to the left when, for example, Georgia changes its voting regulations, these companies are counting people, not electoral votes or senators, among who they need to serve.