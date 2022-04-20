Voice of the People, April 20, 2022

Get ready to have

No Mow May

No Mow May was an initiative started by a group called Plantlife, based in the United Kingdom. The pristine, weed-free urban lawn is no longer associated solely with the hardworking homeowner, but also a toxic environment contributing to the demise of pollinators and what some consider noxious weeds and garden pests. Pollinators are a fragile and vital link in the ecosystem. Plant life on Earth needs them.

Urban American lawns comprise 2% or 40 million acres, making them the largest irrigated crop in the U.S. Well-mown lawns along with pesticide, herbicide treated lawns provide no benefit for wildlife, and are in fact harmful to bees, invertebrates, birds feeding on insects, rabbits and even children and dogs (notice the little lawn warning signs).

In a study published by Purdue University, researchers state, “Your perfect lawn could be killing pollinators.” They strongly encourage herbicide, pesticide free lawns, along with one month at the beginning of the season to allow low growing flowering plants to take hold. Then, mowing every other week to keep the tall grasses down, that would otherwise choke out the lower growing flowering plants. Many of the plants we consider weeds are an important source of food for pollinators, such as the flowering cress, eyebright, forget-me-nots, all-heal, violets, white clover, and the vitamin rich chickweed and dandelion.

Richmond and Larson (Purdue) stressed that Americans may need to change their idea of a perfect lawn. A healthy lawn is one that contains turf grass and other low growing flowering plants, is beneficial for drainage and cutting down on heat in urban areas, is also a habitat for pollinators, and is not treated with herbicides and pesticides that waft onto other plants.

The No Mow May is gaining rapid momentum across the United States. Town after town, city after city, are joining the movement. The list is overwhelming. A flowering dandelion on your lawn is no longer a sign of negligence, but one of care about the future of the planet.

Jayne Ollin

Cape May Court House