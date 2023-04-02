County balances interests of workers, taxpayers

Regarding the recent letter, “Atlantic County should pay workers more”:

This letter is from a retired, disgruntled county employee who took issue with salaries for county workers that he believes are inadequate. What he failed to mention was that he retired 13 years ago, making nearly $65,000 with a pension and five full years of paid benefits for himself and his eligible family members.

He states that in retirement he now has “way more spending money,” due to collecting Social Security benefits and his pension, a pension he receives because he worked for county government.

He also enjoyed a multitude of benefits while he was employed including paid holidays; paid sick, vacation and personal days; family and medical leave; prescription, medical, dental and vision coverage; annual longevity checks; and more. Not too shabby!

I understand the difficulty many residents are having making ends meet, county employees being no exception. That is why we are working with our bargaining units to keep more money in our employee’s paychecks and at the same time lower taxes for our residents. It’s a balancing act, but we’re up to the task.

Dennis Levinson

Atlantic County Executive

Linwood

Opportunist Van Drew shifts with wind

Regarding the recent story, “Citing federal letter, Van Drew touts planned hearing on wind power”:

There have been 23 dead whales washed up on New York and New Jersey beaches since December. It’s part of a years-long trend in whale deaths up and down the East Coast since 2016. But now some protesters, who don’t support Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to greatly expand off-shore wind power generation, have called for an end to offshore wind development, saying — without evidence — the sound of the boats and underwater surveying might confuse the whales.

The Marine Mammal Commission, a federal agency charged with protecting marine mammals, said the deaths are “not new, nor are they unique to the U.S. Atlantic coast.” Sixteen humpback whales alone have stranded along the Atlantic Coast this winter. However, the commission notes “there is no evidence to link these strandings to offshore wind energy development.” Many of the deaths are attributed to being hit by ships or getting caught in fishing nets.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew is a supporter of fossil fuels. He has criticized the Biden administration for its plan of offshore wind power generation, which include projects for his South Jersey district. Van Drew has jumped at the chance and is now advocating for a halt in offshore wind production. He switched from Democrat to Republican. The forever opportunist, he adjusts to the wind.

Mario Maiese

Ventnor