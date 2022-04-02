Voice of the People, April 2, 2022

Familiar woes await A.C. supermarket

I was happy to hear that ShopRite was planning on opening up in Atlantic City. Having worked in Atlantic City for over 30 years, I would like to offer two suggestions.

Don’t skimp on security. In this day and age, the store’s thefts will be through the roof.

Decide what will be done about shopping carts. With prior supermarkets, when the carts were allowed to be taken off the premises, they were abandoned all over the neighborhood. The store will need a large truck and a crew just to retrieve these abandoned carts. Few were ever returned by the shopper.

Note too, previous supermarkets erected shopping cart barriers that would not allow carts to be removed from the premises or parking lot, it got so bad. It wasn’t long before the city had the barriers taken down, saying that it wasn’t fair to the homeless or customers who didn’t have vehicle transportation. Hence, back to the abandoned carts.

Best of luck to the company in solving these potential problems.

James McCusker

Somers Point

US should become energy independent

Why we are still buying Russian oil? We have the ability to supply all the oil we need and still export it. Why has President Biden released oil from our emergency reserves? Our country can and should be energy independent.

Paul Friedman

Margate