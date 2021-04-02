Voice of the People, April 2, 2021

I remember President Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, saying during the banking crisis: “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” I read that to mean put in expenditures that advance your politics. Career politicians are only looking to increase their power and advance their agenda!

Annamarie Donley

Egg Harbor Township

Vaccine effort was heroic

After getting my first shot of COVID vaccine recently at the Inspira Hospital complex in Vineland, I stopped for a moment to think about the past year of unrivaled anxiety. As of early March, it’s just a bit over a year since the pandemic hit, and in that time three different vaccines have been developed and distributed here in America. Amazing! And many of us 80 year olds have managed to survive.

I am grateful to Donald Trump, Mike Pence and the large team of folks that put together and coordinated the effort to accomplish this victory. Regardless of one’s feelings about personalities, they and American industry as the people on the hot seat, were responsible for my being able to sit in my car with a profound sense of relief, barely a year later.