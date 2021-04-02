Voice of the People, April 2, 2021

Give A.C. traffic 4 lanes
As a resident and a former business owner in Atlantic City, it is my belief that changing Atlantic Avenue from a four-lane street or highway to a two-lane is a poor decision. I remember the heydays in the city back in the ’50, early ’60s and then again in the late ’70s and early ’80s, it was hard to move traffic. Let’s hope we have more heydays in the future.
Most roads in the country are looking on how to add lanes to improve traffic. I think most pedestrian accidents are caused by people breaking current laws, not because there are four lanes to cross. Atlantic Avenue is not a high speed highway, and has more traffic lights than most cities.
Sonny McCullough
Atlantic City
Crisis spending political
The American Rescue Act Plan costing $1.9 trillion has been signed by President Biden. This equates to $5,758 for each of the 330 million people living in the USA. It’s true that eligible citizens will be receiving $1,400. But, this equates to only $422 billion according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. So, where is the remaining $1.5 trillion being spent?
I’m sure some of the money is for very worthy COVID-related issues, but I am also sure there is a lot of unnecessary spending. The Treasury continues to print money and the Federal Reserve continues to arrange borrowing to cover these exorbitant spending bills. The national debt is $28.1 trillion and counting.
I remember President Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, saying during the banking crisis: “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” I read that to mean put in expenditures that advance your politics. Career politicians are only looking to increase their power and advance their agenda!
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township
Vaccine effort was heroic
After getting my first shot of COVID vaccine recently at the Inspira Hospital complex in Vineland, I stopped for a moment to think about the past year of unrivaled anxiety. As of early March, it’s just a bit over a year since the pandemic hit, and in that time three different vaccines have been developed and distributed here in America. Amazing! And many of us 80 year olds have managed to survive.
I am grateful to Donald Trump, Mike Pence and the large team of folks that put together and coordinated the effort to accomplish this victory. Regardless of one’s feelings about personalities, they and American industry as the people on the hot seat, were responsible for my being able to sit in my car with a profound sense of relief, barely a year later.
The second revelation that hit me at that moment was that there is no way President Biden, with his infirmities and basement, quarantined, teleprompter leadership style could have accomplished this feat. This took courage, vitality and determination.
Trump, Pence and the rest of the team — the thousands of medical folks, first responders, staff and yes, corporate America — deserve our accolades. They are my permanent heroes.
James Sherman
Cape May Court House
Save Cape retreat building
I wish to support the efforts of former Cape May Point Council member Robert Mullock to save the St. Mary by the Sea retreat center building and make it a nature center. The historic reasons are there. More than a century ago, a part-owner who was an abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor used the former hotel for a period as a home for poor and sick Blacks.
Its architecture is one of a kind with a tranquil beauty. The building is adjacent to a state park. I support the idea of a foundation obtaining the entire site to be used possibly as an educational site combined with the environmental preserve. It could highlight Cape May’s maritime history as well as connecting with the Tubman museum to promote Black history in the Cape. I was first connected to St. Mary’s in 1962 after a horrific storm had washed sand up to the oceanfront portico. Piles of sand rose up to the windows. My Catholic high school sent a busload of seniors with shovels to dig out St. Mary’s. We did. It is time to save the site again.
Joe Murphy