Voice of the People, April 19, 2022

O.C. realty firms are out of control

The article on overdevelopment in Ocean City shed light, once again, upon the most virulent and destructive disease that plagues the community, but the article falls short of telling all that needs to be told regarding the causes of the plague, the governmental policies that allow overdevelopment to spread, and the changes that could rectify the situation.

The real estate industry in Ocean City is out of control. As one example, due to the staggering increase in resort town property values, real estate salespersons, who I believe have no special training or skills, I think are earning more than nurses and teachers. At the same time, the city’s lawmakers, addicted to old, unworkable formulas, have been reluctant to control land use. In my neighborhood the city went so far as to try to overturn the zoning to allow someone to build two affordable housing duplexes in a single-family zone. And for decades city officials have refused to consider implementing a real estate transfer fee to fund a land bank for the preservation and creation of open space. This would be a benign and inexhaustible source of revenue for the city that places no added burden on city services while providing a solution to the city’s greatest problem. Such programs have been in place for decades in more progressive communities such as Martha’s Vineyard where the transfer fee was hailed as the program that saved the town from becoming a dead island.