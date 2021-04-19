Voice of the People, April 19, 2021

Irish indentured servants

A recent Digital Voices comment indicated that the Irish were sold as slaves long before Africans. If the writer meant in the Americas, that would be a false history decried by Irish and other scholars. That myth has been spread through memes online, usually through social media, for over 30 years and the story attempts to set up a false equivalence between the chattel slavery of Africans and the indentured servitude of Europeans, particularly the Irish. It is used as an excuse to stoke prejudice against African Americans.

Jane Szczepaniak

Ocean City

Let Margate traffic flow

It is somewhat amazing to me that back in the 1960s, we managed to walk across Atlantic Avenue, Margate, without getting hit and drive without hitting people. I was taught to stop, look, listen and pay attention.

Fast forward 50 years and Margate is bending over backwards for a three-month rush of part-timers, tourists and shoobies. These out of towners can’t drive on a four lane, well lit boulevard. Traffic is almost at a stand still on weekends, and Margate has this great idea that making Atlantic Avenue only one lane in each direction. Is going to make things better?!