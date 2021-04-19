Voice of the People, April 19, 2021

Irish indentured servants
A recent Digital Voices comment indicated that the Irish were sold as slaves long before Africans. If the writer meant in the Americas, that would be a false history decried by Irish and other scholars. That myth has been spread through memes online, usually through social media, for over 30 years and the story attempts to set up a false equivalence between the chattel slavery of Africans and the indentured servitude of Europeans, particularly the Irish. It is used as an excuse to stoke prejudice against African Americans.
Jane Szczepaniak
Ocean City
Let Margate traffic flow
It is somewhat amazing to me that back in the 1960s, we managed to walk across Atlantic Avenue, Margate, without getting hit and drive without hitting people. I was taught to stop, look, listen and pay attention.
Fast forward 50 years and Margate is bending over backwards for a three-month rush of part-timers, tourists and shoobies. These out of towners can’t drive on a four lane, well lit boulevard. Traffic is almost at a stand still on weekends, and Margate has this great idea that making Atlantic Avenue only one lane in each direction. Is going to make things better?!
Such a bad idea. Do we have such a surplus of taxpayer money that we can build another folly like the Atlantic City Airport debacle? Because Margate made the first mistake of making cars stop to allow people to step off the curb at will, ignoring lights, crosswalks and cars, thereby creating a very dangerous situation, they now think that making Atlantic Avenue less efficient will solve their mistake?
They lowered the speed limit too. That increased my drive time by 15 to 20 minutes. I can live with that. Sliming the road down to one lane in each direction is going to add 20 minutes more to my work drive, and it’s not going to stop people from stepping off the curb without looking. So, while tourists jam my city and contribute nothing but rude behavior, I have to suffer. I’m not sure they are worth the millions we are spending for them.
What these people need, who act like overgrown millennials, are lessons in how to be courteous and how to cross a street. And Margate leaders need to stop, look and listen to the full time residents before they make another mistake.
Carol McGuire
Margate