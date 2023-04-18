Unions benefited families, especially in pandemic

I am a senior at Lacey Township High School with aspirations to attend college full time next fall to obtain a degree in business. My father has been a union worker my entire life initially in the CWA Local 1037 and more recently since 2019 in the IBEW Local 30. He instilled in me core union values, such as the importance of being honest, having integrity, responsibility, working hard and having compassion for others. I learned at an early age how unions always fight to make things more equitable for their families through collective bargaining. I am also proud of the fact that his union gives back to our entire community through charitable acts.

Beyond just memories of my dad going to rallies in a red cap to protest a previous governor’s policies, I recognize that my family directly benefited financially and otherwise from the hard work and tireless effort of its union leadership. Our family and countless others were helped over the years through pay increases, as well as health care and benefit time. The union has always been there in solidarity to protect its members and in turn all working families by looking out for their financial, as well as physical and emotional well-being.

In my opinion, the union was never more important in the American workforce than during the pandemic, when workers were under heightened pressure for long periods of time and the lines often blurred between completing work at the job site and in their homes. I saw my father have trouble some nights unwinding after the work day had technically ended. However, the IBEW remained strong in support of its members, opposing unnecessary furloughs and upholding its core principles of human justice during the pandemic.

Unions stand for everything that is good and positive in America, while opposing any form of hatred. As such, I appreciate and fully support the importance they continue to play in helping our working families and communities thrive.

Elizabeth Vito

Forked River

Build more jetties to block beach sand

It’s insanity to do the same thing over and over. The U.S. Army Corps along with local politicians and Stockton professors clearly fit the insanity definition when it comes to beach replenishment. They have been pumping sand from offshore sand lumps onto beaches with same results since 1963.

Without something to hold sand, the sand will always get pushed south or into the inshore channels. Perhaps the Army Corps is thankful for the ongoing support in tax dollars they get and I suspect given the current political environment, our tax dollars will continue to flow south in the ocean currents. Inlets need to be jettied on both sides.

Bill Shillingford

Swainton