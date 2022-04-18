Voice of the People, April 18, 2022

Putin shows danger of autocratic rule

What’s going on in Ukraine is a criminal assault. It certainly is a war, but yet that term seems to elevate the morality of the Russian attack. I consider this not any different than a lawless mob going into a neighborhood and assaulting people to steal their homes, and force them into submission. There is no defensible logic or rational. It’s a glaring example of why political control vested in one person or political organization leads to a sickness. I believe nobody supports this criminal attack, including the Russian people. Of course Putin can point to having won an election and holding the proper title. I believe Putin sees himself as a czar and therefore his view of the world is omnipotent and his actions against his own countrymen and neighboring countries are justified.

He can achieve a military win, but he can never win a victory. The Ukrainians will never submit even if defeated, they’ve made that clear. I suspect most Russians do not agree with his violent, unprovoked atrocities. If there are issues to be resolved in 2022 we have ample venues to argue, debate and resolve. We do not resort to destruction and killing people.

I believe the world does not agree with Putin. He will not succeed, and is seriously damaging his country. Putin only has the capability to do all this because of uncontested political and military control. Russians who oppose his actions are silenced, persecuted or killed.

This is not sustainable and Putin will join the garbage bin of similar leaders. If he has any value it has to be as another example of why no people can allow such control to be vested in one person or one group of people or political party.

Closer to home, in the U.S.A. we need to be conscious of career politicians, their demonstrated ability to obtain extreme wealth and influence. Term limits are an anecdote.

Norm Mayall

Egg Harbor Township