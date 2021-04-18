Voice of the People, April 18, 2021

An offshore wind farm may not be perfect, but we will need a full arsenal of renewable energy tools to divest from fossil fuels. And we have a reliable supply of wind and a relatively shallow seabed.

Research from reputable sources, such as Sierra Club and 350.org, shows that many birds typically migrate closer to the shore than most wind farms and higher than even the tallest turbines. The fish populations may actually increase thanks to the creation of reef-like conditions around the foundations of the turbines. If you care for the right whale, please stop using single use plastics, because plastic pollution is one of their biggest threats, along with fishing bycatch and ships.

Let’s face it, if the ocean temperatures continue to rise, the birds and fish will have much greater threats than windmills. Ocean City must make a commitment to a sustainable future. We must do this for the future of our children, our coastal community and our part in the ecosystem. Making these changes is not based on saving money. What we are saving is the climate and our ability to thrive on this planet.

Karen Barlow

Ocean City