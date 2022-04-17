Voice of the People, April 17, 2022

Wildwood must not use Brazil hardwood

With all of the issues surrounding climate change, why is Wildwood being so unmindful of the use of Brazilian hardwood on its Boardwalk? This is one of the most serious violations known to us.

Last year use of hardwood from Brazil increased by 15% due to our greed. Indigenous peoples are displaced, oxygen to the world is being cut drastically by this destruction, and finally there are so many other types of recycled materials that could be used.

For the sake of a future world for our children, this insanity needs to come to an end today.

Sister Marjorie Smith

North Cape May

$2.6B. on gender while US struggles

Americans are struggling with increasing taxes, inflation, food prices and coming shortages. Meanwhile, there is no shortage of insanity coming from the White House. President Biden wants to spend $2.6 billion in tax dollars to promote worldwide gender equality. November midterms can’t get here fast enough.

Robert Smith

Hammonton

Trump still better

If Donald Trump were still the president of the United States, legal Americans would not have problems with Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and the doomed and pathetic Democrats.

Michael Smith

Vineland

No fraud worries with mailed ballots

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Early vote count can assist election fraud”:

I couldn’t disagree more with the editorial expressing opposition to a state Senate bill to open and process mail-in ballots 10 days before Election Day. I think opposition to this is what started the previous president to stoke the fires of fraud in the last election cycle, which 60 court cases later and numerous state recounts didn’t support. To me The Press is suggesting that, because of fear of the Calloway organization, we should just chuck the whole idea of mail- in ballots. Don’t lump in mailed ballots delivered by messengers with mail-in ballots just to fit the argument and goad the public into thinking that the whole mail-in voting process is hopelessly flawed. Oregon has used the mail-in voting system for years and it has worked admirably.

State Sen. Polistina is right in calling for more machines and people on Election Day. The same process should also apply to counting mail-in votes, unless people think the Calloway organization is too powerful to contend with. I have the utmost faith in the Atlantic County Board of Elections in handling all ballots received. The Press should do likewise.

Chick DeCicco

Hammonton