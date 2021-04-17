Voice of the People, April 17, 2021

Obey science, morality
In her discussion about the reopening of society as the COVID pandemic fades, Faye Flam of Bloomberg News writes, “there’s no science that can tell us precisely how to balance public health with other human needs.” She said we’ve seen too much public health advice that conflates science, morality, values and partisan politics.
Public health advice has included the wearing of masks and social distancing. Since there have been over half a million deaths, many of which I believe might have been avoided, it would seem to mean the opposite, that we have not paid enough attention to public health advice and science.
Far from being separate, science and morality have an intimate connection. As Albert Einstein wrote in 1950 in a letter to the Society for Social Responsibility in Science, “In our times scientists carry particular moral responsibility.”
Ron Gaskill
Northfield
Congress inaction on guns
Earlier this year, two mass shootings resulted in the deaths of 18 people: 10 in Boulder, Colorado, and eight in Atlanta.
In 2020, in five attacks, 16 people were killed. In 2019, in 18 shootings, 112 innocent people were killed. In 2018, in 19 attacks, 102 people were murdered. The list goes on and on.
After mass shootings, Congress talks about placing restrictions on certain types of firearms.
After all the mass killings, nothing of any substance has been done lately by Congress.
The talk about gun control will subside after a few months.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Allow outdoor drinking
Well the Cape May Council has failed again, setting ridiculous limits on outdoor drinking. They have caved to the left cancel culture.
Maybe they aren’t informed that you can walk the boardwalks in Wildwood and Atlantic City drinking a beer. I can only hope this council will stop taking two steps backward and finally step into the 21st century.
Bob Donnell
Cape May