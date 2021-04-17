Voice of the People, April 17, 2021

Obey science, morality

In her discussion about the reopening of society as the COVID pandemic fades, Faye Flam of Bloomberg News writes, “there’s no science that can tell us precisely how to balance public health with other human needs.” She said we’ve seen too much public health advice that conflates science, morality, values and partisan politics.

Public health advice has included the wearing of masks and social distancing. Since there have been over half a million deaths, many of which I believe might have been avoided, it would seem to mean the opposite, that we have not paid enough attention to public health advice and science.

Far from being separate, science and morality have an intimate connection. As Albert Einstein wrote in 1950 in a letter to the Society for Social Responsibility in Science, “In our times scientists carry particular moral responsibility.”

Ron Gaskill

Northfield

Congress inaction on guns

Earlier this year, two mass shootings resulted in the deaths of 18 people: 10 in Boulder, Colorado, and eight in Atlanta.