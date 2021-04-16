Voice of the People, April 16, 2021

Retire 2nd Amendment
As a Stockton University science faculty member, I was privileged for 35 years to have spent summers and Januarys engaging in research projects with colleagues at a British university, and thus experiencing a lifestyle where neither the general public nor the police feel a need to own or carry guns. Both our and their societies are lively, democratic, ethnically diverse and culturally rich.
Why are we so different? I suggest we are stuck with a Second Amendment that may have been appropriate to a time when Native Americans posed a real threat, and when it was the custom to settle arguments by duels, and when the woods were an essential source of dietary protein, and when a gun could only kill one person per minute.
So if we wish to end the fear of entering a supermarket, or driving in a city, or answering a doorbell, I suggest it is time to retire the Second Amendment (or reinterpret it).
Dick Colby
Egg Harbor City
Hope springs at shore
It’s been a tough year, but recent stories have brought hope for South Jersey business. The articles on the Hamilton Mall, new locals of the shore and the back to business initiative stick out and all tie in together.
The newer shore residents have various needs and food preferences, the mall needs new business ideas and the business initiative from The Press provides a means for getting the word out for existing and new opportunities.
I wonder what people are looking for. Personally, I am looking for a local Lush and an Apple store.
There is so much potential for our area, but remember why we love it here. Keep our beaches beautiful and newcomers should leave their city ways behind.
Allyson Kaiser
Egg Harbor Township
‘Double effect’ of vaccine
Regarding the recent letter, “Don’t avoid J&J vaccine”:
This letter about the Catholic Church and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is incorrect. The church has given its permission or approval for people to receive that vaccine because of the benefit of vaccination, the good, which outweighs the vaccine’s development from stem cells obtained from abortions, the bad.
The letter writer may not remember, or perhaps never studied, the principle of double effect, which the church espouses. For example, if a pregnant woman is obliged (a key factor) to undergo a life-saving medical procedure that could cause her to suffer a miscarriage, she is nevertheless permitted to have that procedure. The purpose of the procedure is not abortion. Were that to occur, it would be an unintended consequence of her life-saving operation.
Andrea C. Balliette