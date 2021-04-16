Voice of the People, April 16, 2021

Retire 2nd Amendment

As a Stockton University science faculty member, I was privileged for 35 years to have spent summers and Januarys engaging in research projects with colleagues at a British university, and thus experiencing a lifestyle where neither the general public nor the police feel a need to own or carry guns. Both our and their societies are lively, democratic, ethnically diverse and culturally rich.

Why are we so different? I suggest we are stuck with a Second Amendment that may have been appropriate to a time when Native Americans posed a real threat, and when it was the custom to settle arguments by duels, and when the woods were an essential source of dietary protein, and when a gun could only kill one person per minute.

So if we wish to end the fear of entering a supermarket, or driving in a city, or answering a doorbell, I suggest it is time to retire the Second Amendment (or reinterpret it).

Dick Colby

Egg Harbor City

Hope springs at shore

It’s been a tough year, but recent stories have brought hope for South Jersey business. The articles on the Hamilton Mall, new locals of the shore and the back to business initiative stick out and all tie in together.