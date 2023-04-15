Election ads season far too long now

I was wondering, are we going to be subjected to political ads on TV now all year long instead of the usual 3 months before the election?

I’ve been seeing political ads for people running for Philadelphia mayor since practically the first of the year! I think it’s a waste of money, ridiculous and most of all, just darn right annoying.

I know who I’m voting for long before election day, and I don’t need the constant reminders of who is up for election, especially 10 or 11 months before the election. Seems like it’s a bit overkill.

LeeAnn Monzo

Hammonton

O.C. board members disobey state BOE

Regarding the recent story, “Ocean City school board firmly rejects latest challenge to state standards”:

Here we go again.

The proverbial dead horse apparently requires more lashings. With all the important issues confronting school districts today, from mental health, bullying and staff retention, O.C. Board of Education members Panico, Nicoletti and Shaffer continue to focus on the nonissue of the New Jersey health and physical education standards. Clamoring for rights they already have and creating a pearl-clutching moral panic, the trio continues to make a mockery of their elected position and has turned Ocean City into a circus. Their “protecting the children” resolution is purely a political stunt and complete grandstanding. Spending time on this resolution is a waste of time for all involved.

According to a November 2022 public advisory opinion, the School Ethics Commission of the State of N.J. determined that “district boards of education have a clear and unequivocal obligation to ensure that curriculum and instruction are designed and delivered in a way that can demonstrate the knowledge and skill specified by the NJSLS (NJ Student Learning Standards).” Individual school officials found to have acted contrary to the laws, rules and regulations of the State Board of Education can be found in violation of N.J.S.A 18A:12-24.1(a).

Christine Stanford

Seaville