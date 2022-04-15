Voice of the People, April 15, 2022

Return Upper Township to fiscal responsibility

As a long-time resident of Upper Township and former committeeman, it is difficult to stand by and watch the current administration’s fiscal irresponsibility without saying something.

When elected to serve the people of Upper Township, each committeeperson is given a department or departments to oversee as part of their responsibilities. Making sure their departments run efficiently and in the best interest of the taxpayers is part of the job, for which they are compensated.

However, the current administration wants to abdicate their responsibility and hire an administrator and an assistant administrator to do their jobs at a tune of close to $300,000 in combined salary and benefits.

Would these new positions, that would, in effect, make independent decisions in many areas, require a change in the form of government and shouldn’t the people of this township have a say in that?

In the current economic climate of runaway inflation and rising costs, how will the residents pay for the tax hike that would come with these new positions? It would be fiscal insanity to entertain this.

Another poorly thought-out idea by this administration is the plan to rehabilitate the former town hall in Tuckahoe due to problems at the public works building nearby. There is no doubt the problems there need to be fixed for the health and safety of the workers, but to spend close to $1 million to provide offices for them at the old town hall is preposterous.

Instead, fix the current public works facility and lease a portable office for a fraction of the cost of rehabbing a 100-year-old building. Tear down the eyesore and dangerous structure (historic preservation has no interest in fixing it) and provide much needed parking for the adjacent playground/field and the Tuckahoe Town Center.

As a Republican and a taxpayer, I have always advocated for less government and fiscal responsibility. I am hoping the current administration will return to the principles that got them elected and think before spending our money in an ill-considered manner.

Tony Inserra

Upper Township