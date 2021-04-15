Voice of the People, April 15, 2021

Taxes favor investment
Who is favored by the U.S. income tax structure? Here’s an example of two family’s taxes.
Family One consists of two adults whose federal filing status is married filing jointly. One spouse makes $100,000 by working a job, income is reported on a W-2. The employee pays $6,200 into Social Security, $1,450 into Medicare and after taking the standard deduction their federal income tax is $8,632.
Family Two has $2.5 million in investments that pay a 4% qualified dividend resulting in $100,000 annual income. They don’t have any W-2 earnings. After taking the standard deduction their taxable income is $75,225 and their federal income tax bill is $0. That’s right, $0.
Qualified dividends and capital gains are not taxed until the person’s total taxable income exceeds $80,000. And they pay nothing into Social Security or Medicare. That $2.5 million (part of their wealth) is not taxed at all, even when they die unless they live in N.J. and pass it on to a non-relative.
This is why billionaire Warren Buffet says his secretary pays a higher percentage of taxes than he does. His income is from dividends and capital gains, which are taxed at a much lower rate than ordinary income, which includes wages, interest on savings, unemployment insurance, pensions, etc.
This system was established to favor business investment and comes from federal income tax law, which is controlled by Congress, not the IRS. For senators and members of the House to get elected and stay in their jobs, they need money, lots of it. They get it from wealthy people and businesses who want to influence them and the laws they create. I think this makes them less interested in appealing to the middle class.
As far as I know, the only way to get a more equitable system is to vote for people who will not just say the right things but will stick their necks out and do the right things on behalf of the majority of the people.
David Oldis
Linwood
Strengthen gun controls
Democrats and Republicans should unite on gun laws now.
Eight people died in massage parlors; a few days later 10 people died in a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.
Senators need to increase background checks for gun sales and transfers, and end sales of assault rifles.
There is an epidemic of gun violence in the United States.
Party shouldn’t matter. People all breathe the same, bleed the same and when their hearts stop, they die the same.
The senators got a sample of how it feels to run for their lives during the Capitol riot, not knowing if the rioters had guns. They looked scared to me. Security guards led them to safety.