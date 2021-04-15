Voice of the People, April 15, 2021

This system was established to favor business investment and comes from federal income tax law, which is controlled by Congress, not the IRS. For senators and members of the House to get elected and stay in their jobs, they need money, lots of it. They get it from wealthy people and businesses who want to influence them and the laws they create. I think this makes them less interested in appealing to the middle class.

As far as I know, the only way to get a more equitable system is to vote for people who will not just say the right things but will stick their necks out and do the right things on behalf of the majority of the people.

David Oldis

Linwood

Strengthen gun controls

Democrats and Republicans should unite on gun laws now.

Eight people died in massage parlors; a few days later 10 people died in a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.

Senators need to increase background checks for gun sales and transfers, and end sales of assault rifles.

There is an epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

Party shouldn’t matter. People all breathe the same, bleed the same and when their hearts stop, they die the same.