Voice of the People, April 14, 2021

Trash at shelter in A.C.
I am a former volunteer at the Rescue Mission and still keep in touch. I was there recently to bring a donation to the kitchen and had to walk through piles of trash outside. This is the third visit going through the same trash, only more. I’m sure this is a health hazard.
Jane Gelman
Atlantic City
Blame leaders for anarchy
Who is to blame for the 2020 summer of anarchy? Murder, assault, arson, robbery, destruction of property, seizure of city streets, violent removal of American monuments, looting, and attacks on law enforcement officers were not only allowed, they were facilitated. The news media, governors, congresspersons, senators and candidates in the then upcoming elections unscrupulously provided justification and cover for the violence and lawlessness.
The brutal death of George Floyd was an event that drew the attention and concern of all Americans and at that moment Americans were one people who could have become one force for the cause of the betterment of the law enforcement system and perhaps a starting point to a unified future.
Leaders could have come together in respect of their duty to restore the rule of law and secure the rights of the people. But as always, American political leaders considered an American problem with a shrewd partisan eye. And as fools we let them.
The Democrats used the unrest that had been ignited by the George Floyd tragedy as an opportunity to harness and direct the power of it. Knowing that they had the dedicated backing of a partisan media, they strategically claimed solidarity with the protest, while crafting a divisive and incendiary narrative. Truth was distorted and American history was debased in a methodical campaign to stoke prejudices, degrade the rule of law, and cunningly polarize Americans.
The Republicans shirked their responsibility to the American people. They let self-preservation be their guide and in a shameless display of ineptitude and cowardice they did nothing. They didn’t honestly address the causes of racial unrest and protect Americans who suffered under the violence that took from them their neighborhoods, businesses, livelihoods and nineteen lives. They didn’t counter the dishonest and divisive narrative that eroded the very fabric of the republic, but watched as the rule of law degenerated into anarchy.
Americans must now choose: seize the moment and build a bright future as one people, or let the moment pass leaving only ourselves to blame for what comes next.
Kate Devaney
Northfield
BLM mural wasted money
I am frustrated at the lack of leadership in City Hall at Atlantic City, a city I care deeply for. At this point, I almost expect for the Atlantic City government to make unwise decisions.
Most recently, the Black Lives Matter street mural has been a financial disaster for the city. Its message is not the topic I wish to discuss, it is a controversial issue I stand with, but also one that is better discussed by minds far greater than my own.
Most important is the waste of time, money and goodwill that went into this mural. Due to alarmingly poor planning, taxpayers must now pay to redo the road. It is the job of the mayor and City Council to enforce the city charter and carry out a vision for the city. Instead, the city is paying $36,000 in taxpayer dollars to repair the street. The street must be repaved because the government did not stop to think about the transportation laws before painting a mural over top of traffic lines in the middle of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The entire conflict could have easily been prevented with even the smallest attention to detail, foresight or planning. It is absurd that residents and workers are waiting in food lines while the city wastes $36,000 on a mural that is being torn up less than a year later. This goes without mentioning the $38,000 raise that Mayor Small has accepted, when he easily could have rejected the pay raise.
Luke McSorley
Northfield