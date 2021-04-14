Voice of the People, April 14, 2021

Most recently, the Black Lives Matter street mural has been a financial disaster for the city. Its message is not the topic I wish to discuss, it is a controversial issue I stand with, but also one that is better discussed by minds far greater than my own.

Most important is the waste of time, money and goodwill that went into this mural. Due to alarmingly poor planning, taxpayers must now pay to redo the road. It is the job of the mayor and City Council to enforce the city charter and carry out a vision for the city. Instead, the city is paying $36,000 in taxpayer dollars to repair the street. The street must be repaved because the government did not stop to think about the transportation laws before painting a mural over top of traffic lines in the middle of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The entire conflict could have easily been prevented with even the smallest attention to detail, foresight or planning. It is absurd that residents and workers are waiting in food lines while the city wastes $36,000 on a mural that is being torn up less than a year later. This goes without mentioning the $38,000 raise that Mayor Small has accepted, when he easily could have rejected the pay raise.

Luke McSorley

Northfield