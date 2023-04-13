Tie a purple ribbon round flag staff

I am a Navy Vietnam veteran of the United States of America. I am now 78 years old and on waking this morning was greatly saddened to realize that flying the flag on the 4th of July might be considered an homage to Donald Trump, which would not be my intention and I have not done so for the past few years.

I am writing in defense of our democracy and offer up this challenge to all who would stand for the values that so many fought and died for — to add a purple battle ribbon to the flag staff in honor of those who have made that sacrifice.

I also challenge those who have the ability to write song, plays, paint murals or whatever you can do to fortify this democracy.

Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of the democracy, and ring the bell of freedom, and raise your voices before we face a call to arms to defend our home and land.

Bruce R. Bradshaw Sr.

Egg Harbor Township

Van Drew hypocritical on protecting whales

Recently there was congressional hearing locally about offshore wind projects. It is comical and hypocritical that Rep. Jeff Van Drew, now of the party favoring offshore drilling and deregulation despite the impacts on clean air and water, is now appearing to be so concerned about marine life. He should be reminded sea level rise is already seriously impacting us.

William Hooper Jr.

Ocean City