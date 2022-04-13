Voice of the People, April 13, 2022

Group urges filters

for lead in water

Regarding the recent story, “New report finds lead contamination in 92% of Atlantic County schools”:

Kudos for reporting on the threat of lead in schools’ drinking water. Research by Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center, of which I am director, also found that 45% of the faucets and fountains tested in Pleasantville and Galloway Township schools had lead in their water. And, given the high variability of lead sampling, it is likely that lead lurks at other taps not detected in a handful of tests.

Even low levels of lead are harmful to kids’ health -- impairing their growth, development and ability to learn. Inexplicably, state standards still allow lead concentrations 15 times as high as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Fortunately, school districts can take action on their own to protect children’s health. Installing water bottle stations with filters eliminates a common source of lead (fountains) and captures lead coming from plumbing and pipes. Moreover, as children tend to drink more water when they can fill up their bottles, this solution also helps kids stay healthy and hydrated. Schools should also install filters on any other taps used for cooking or drinking.

Pleasantville school officials are vowing to take action. Armed with our research, school board President Jerome Page and Vice President Sharnell Morgan have now brought this issue to their policy committee, which is crafting a comprehensive policy to ensure safe drinking water for all Pleasantville students and staff.

All of New Jersey’s children deserve safe drinking water wherever they go to learn and play each day. For more information on how to get the lead out, families and school officials can turn to Environment New Jersey toolkit on the internet.

Doug O’Malley

Trenton