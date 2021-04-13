Voice of the People, April 13, 2021

Oprah sensational

In Oprah’s interview of Harry and Meghan, Harry disclosed that a royal family member wondered about their unborn child’s skin color.

From my point of view, the villain here is Oprah, who with her nose for sensation, responded to the family member’s musing with a knee-jerk reaction guaranteed to produce the maximum amount of shock in the audience, i.e., “What!?”

Consider what we know of the family member’s reflection about the child’s skin color. It strikes me as an innocent observation totally devoid of malice or sensation.

And just what is sensation? I submit that sensation is heightened drama, produced by language containing words that emote and emotional reaction all out of proportion to the original meaning of the words.

Consider the sentence, “the audience reaction was fantastic.” The word “fantastic” takes on a different meaning from the original one and a sensation is affected implying an extreme reaction by the audience.

Oprah, in her interviews, sees her job as aiming to produce as much sensation as possible. No damage here, except where the object of sensation suffers from character assassination, like the royal family.