Voice of the People, April 13, 2021

Oprah sensational
In Oprah’s interview of Harry and Meghan, Harry disclosed that a royal family member wondered about their unborn child’s skin color.
From my point of view, the villain here is Oprah, who with her nose for sensation, responded to the family member’s musing with a knee-jerk reaction guaranteed to produce the maximum amount of shock in the audience, i.e., “What!?”
Consider what we know of the family member’s reflection about the child’s skin color. It strikes me as an innocent observation totally devoid of malice or sensation.
And just what is sensation? I submit that sensation is heightened drama, produced by language containing words that emote and emotional reaction all out of proportion to the original meaning of the words.
Consider the sentence, “the audience reaction was fantastic.” The word “fantastic” takes on a different meaning from the original one and a sensation is affected implying an extreme reaction by the audience.
Oprah, in her interviews, sees her job as aiming to produce as much sensation as possible. No damage here, except where the object of sensation suffers from character assassination, like the royal family.
Sensation in the media has a long history.
FDR, when disclosing a story with possible sensation, was asked by the media, “Is that for the record?”
If he chose not to publicize the story, sensational or otherwise, he responded, “That’s off the record.” As I understood it, more often than not, his decision was honored and the story was not printed.
Robert Heyniger
Hammonton
Replace ferries with bridge
Regarding the recent story, “Seattle firm hired to lead master plan review for Cape May-Lewes Ferry”:
It was only a few years ago the Delaware River Port Authority paid about $400,000 for the answer to upgrade the ferry system. Result, a ferry that cost millions is now part of an artificial reef at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
Every day, many tourists and commuters leave North Jersey, New York and New England, going south by way of Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Thousands of those people would drive right through South Jersey if there were a bridge and tunnel, like Chesapeake Bay.
The ferry is old, outdated, undependable and expensive. A nice drive straight down the Garden State Parkway through a tunnel over a bridge, 24 hours a day, low cost, no schedule to worry about, could bring year-round traffic.