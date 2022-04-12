Voice of the People, April 12, 2022

Backs Democrat Rush

in 2nd District primary

Carolyn Rush of Sea Isle City collected 323 signatures to place her name on the ballot the old-fashioned way -- by knocking on doors of registered voters across the 2nd Congressional District. She earned her place as a Democratic primary candidate for the 2nd Congressional District by getting to know voters across the district, and hearing their concerns and their hopes for the future.

Rush is the mother of five grown children and grandmother of six children who understands the issues that hard working families face. She is a software engineer who has decades of experience working with teams to solve complex problems in transportation and the defense industry. She worked on the E-Z Pass system, and she has managed defense contracts for Lockheed Martin. As a mom, Rush volunteered over the years to coach youth teams, to raise money for ALS, and to teach religious classes when her children were receiving religious instruction.

Her values are rooted in her faith and her strong family upbringing. In Congress, she will work to solve infrastructure and economic problems that must be addressed for working families in south New Jersey to flourish.

Her son has Type I diabetes, and so she knows how high-priced insulin is hurting families. Rep. Jeff Van Drew should understand how inflated insulin prices hurt families. Yet Van Drew voted against H.R.6833, a bill the House passed to cap monthly insulin costs at $35.

Rush is a problem solver who will bring legislators together to solve the problems that are hurting families and senior citizens. She will work to address the long-term needs of the 2nd Congressional District, including economic policies that give working families the security of affordable health care, affordable prescription drug prices, and access to education and job training that prepares the workforce for the change that new technologies bring every day. She will work for climate change mitigation, and practical investments in infrastructure that contribute to sustainable economic growth across the district.

A vote for Carolyn Rush is a vote for the future of this south New Jersey district.

Marie deYoung

Ventnor