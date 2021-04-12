Voice of the People, April 12, 2021

Offshore energy sensible
I just read that GE created new wind turbines that can generate emissions-free electricity. Each turbine equates to taking 10,000 cars off the road annually. This is amazing progress. That is exactly what is needed.
I have been a resident of the Jersey Shore for my whole life. I grew up camping on the Mullica River and fishing in the Great Bay. From Point Pleasant to Cape May, I’ve visited the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. These New Jersey treasures have helped define me. My children will say the same about their experiences here by the water. I love the shore; that’s precisely why I support offshore wind power: to help save the coastal areas.
Every New Jersey community is affected by climate change and sea level rise. This recurring problem does not occur only in shore communities. Areas where there are bays and tidal rivers are flooding, too. Flooding is not merely a passing danger or an inconvenience.
The flooding we endure storm after storm is a giant warning sign that, soon, some of our favorite places will disappear if we don’t start making better choices. Clean energy will help combat the scourge of global warming, which is a part of what is making the flooding we face worse. Offshore wind power technology is a common-sense choice for communities and the entire planet.
Thea Gleason
Little Egg Harbor
Dems gave felons $1,400
Every one of the Democratic senators, including Robert Menendez and Corey Booker, voted in favor of paying $1,400 to felons in prison. Some of these felons are people who committed heinous crimes like murder, rape and killing law enforcement officers.
I fail to understand why felons in prison need this stimulus money. They live in adequately heated and air conditioned prisons, are served three meals a day and get free health and dental care as well as gym facilities and many other amenities that many of us cannot afford. This while tens of millions of law-abiding Americans have to choose between putting food on the table and prescription drugs as well as dental care.
I believe House members in the Democratic Party have done the same as the senators, whereas not a single Republican has voted in favor of paying felons the $1,400 from the $1.9 trillion stimulus money.
Democrats love spending taxpayer’s money, and there is a saying, when you spend other people’s money you will soon run out of it.
I hope Americans keep this in mind when they go to the polls in 2022, 2024 and beyond. It is time to hold these senators and Congress members accountable for their actions.
Mohammed Imran