Voice of the People, April 12, 2021

Offshore energy sensible

I just read that GE created new wind turbines that can generate emissions-free electricity. Each turbine equates to taking 10,000 cars off the road annually. This is amazing progress. That is exactly what is needed.

I have been a resident of the Jersey Shore for my whole life. I grew up camping on the Mullica River and fishing in the Great Bay. From Point Pleasant to Cape May, I’ve visited the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. These New Jersey treasures have helped define me. My children will say the same about their experiences here by the water. I love the shore; that’s precisely why I support offshore wind power: to help save the coastal areas.

Every New Jersey community is affected by climate change and sea level rise. This recurring problem does not occur only in shore communities. Areas where there are bays and tidal rivers are flooding, too. Flooding is not merely a passing danger or an inconvenience.

The flooding we endure storm after storm is a giant warning sign that, soon, some of our favorite places will disappear if we don’t start making better choices. Clean energy will help combat the scourge of global warming, which is a part of what is making the flooding we face worse. Offshore wind power technology is a common-sense choice for communities and the entire planet.