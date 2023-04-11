Fight cancer in NJ by fighting tobacco

Recently as a part of Cancer Action Week with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), I spoke on behalf of the patients treated as an oncologist, calling on the New Jersey Assembly to make cancer a top priority. I was joined, in person and virtually, by nearly 100 ACS CAN volunteers from across the state to ask lawmakers to reduce the toll of tobacco on New Jersey’s communities.

I met with Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift and Sen. Vince Polistina and made it clear that New Jersey needs to put partisanship aside and stand up to Big Tobacco on behalf of the nearly 5,920 New Jerseyans who will be diagnosed with lung or bronchus cancer this year — many as a result of tobacco use. Each of my legislators affirmed that clean air is a priority in New Jersey.

We let our lawmakers know that cancer survivors across the state are counting on them to take a stand against cancer by increasing funding for fact-based, statewide tobacco prevention and cessation programs, and permanently closing the casino loophole in the New Jersey Smoke-Free Air Act. It’s time to curtail the harm produced by tobacco and end this devastating disease as we know it.

Kim Glazier

Margate

Ban offshore drilling, protect whales too

About 20 whales have washed ashore in the NY-NJ region since December. In February, several dolphins joined them in this ill fate. The waters of the New York-New Jersey are home to critically endangered North Atlantic right whales and it is our responsibility to protect them from the planned wind projects on the New England coast that threaten their lives.

New Jersey is grateful for Congressman Frank Pallone and most of the state’s congressional members’ reintroduction of the Clean Ocean and Safe Tourism (COAST) Anti-Drilling Act. This is an important step to protect the Jersey Shore from detrimental gas and oil exploration, production and drilling, but I ask that an extra step be taken to protect our marine friends. Protecting the Atlantic provides climate regulation, food, jobs, livelihoods. Therefore, we must protect marine life not only for the sake of preserving aquatic life, but also for our future survival.

Roberta Martey

Bennington, Vt.