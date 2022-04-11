Voice of the People, April 11, 2022

Fall election will be

about accountability

The 2022 election must one of accountability for those who have betrayed the trust of the people to govern in a bipartisan way to help the nation through the pandemic, unite a divided nation and put faith back in the federal government.

The Biden administration, with the Green New Deal, took away U.S. energy independence, stopped energy exploration, shut down pipeline and border wall construction, let in millions of illegal immigrants and enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands.

The failure to keep us safe includes tolerating murders going in the streets and neglecting therapeutics that could have treated COVID. Instead, the U.S. jumped in bed with big pharma to develop vaccines and then mandated the vaccinations.

Big tech, corporate America, social and mainstream media, and billionaires such as George Soros bankrolls the DNC and the corrupt career elites in D.C. Unions dictate to parents teaching curriculums and masking policies for the young.

The administration has brought out all the hypocrisy by botching the withdrawal from Afghanistan, dismissing free speech, and calling people racists if they don’t agree with the cancel culture and wokeness narrative they have set.

They have crushed small businesses, caused the highest inflation in 40 years, and failed on foreign policy. I think our adversaries know Biden is a weak leader.

We must stand together, uniting the country and its people for a common cause to take the country back from leftwing Marxists, punish those who have set the double standard for themselves to break our laws, our trust and our safety. We must all speak up at the ballot box.

Carl Fiscbach

Egg Harbor Township