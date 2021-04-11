Voice of the People, April 11, 2021

Joseph Gackenbach

Ocean City

Sarkos for A.C. police chief

A few years ago the state of New Jersey took control of Atlantic City. Supposedly it was going to correct the problems facing the city. In reality it has done the opposite. Just look at the increase in the debt.

State officials have treated Atlantic City as their own playground with little regard for the residents or employees of the city. It is no secret what they have done to the Police and Fire departments. Lowering salaries, taking away civil service, lowering manpower and destroying morale.

Now, facing the simplest decision of all, the state is playing games again. This time it is in regard to naming a chief of police. They have made James Sarkos something called “interim officer in charge,” whatever that is. Sarkos checks every box needed to be chief. He is professional, intelligent, educated, experienced, well respected and interacts well with the community. He has been there through the turmoil that has engulfed the department. He has first hand knowledge of how the department functions.