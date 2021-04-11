Voice of the People, April 11, 2021

Combined courts a plus
The current economic and financial crisis has turned into a fiscal crisis affecting local governments. While government revenues declined, consolidating by regionalization and shared services is becoming a priority for many municipalities.
The most recent proposal from Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, urging municipalities to consider combining their courts into an appropriately sized and functional countywide municipal court, is a win-win proposal. Preliminarily data obtained from the county administration is predicting that some municipalities could realize a 30% to 40% savings in running their court in this plan.
The proposal for a centralized municipal court at the Atlantic County Administrative Mays Landing Building is more efficient and spends our municipal revenue more effectively. As a member of the subcommittee investigating this proposal, I believe that the benefits of this plan outweighs the cons.
Mayor Erland Chau
Northfield
Van Drew arranged shot
After several weeks trying to get a COVID vaccination, I called the office of Rep. Jeff Van Drew. Within 24 hours I had a date and time for my shot. I am grateful for the help and know who I will support in the next election.
Joseph Gackenbach
Ocean City
Sarkos for A.C. police chief
A few years ago the state of New Jersey took control of Atlantic City. Supposedly it was going to correct the problems facing the city. In reality it has done the opposite. Just look at the increase in the debt.
State officials have treated Atlantic City as their own playground with little regard for the residents or employees of the city. It is no secret what they have done to the Police and Fire departments. Lowering salaries, taking away civil service, lowering manpower and destroying morale.
Now, facing the simplest decision of all, the state is playing games again. This time it is in regard to naming a chief of police. They have made James Sarkos something called “interim officer in charge,” whatever that is. Sarkos checks every box needed to be chief. He is professional, intelligent, educated, experienced, well respected and interacts well with the community. He has been there through the turmoil that has engulfed the department. He has first hand knowledge of how the department functions.
Over the years many of our members have worked with Sarkos and have first-hand experience working with him. Our members are from many county departments. They have seen how he functions as a professional in all types of situations.
It is for this reason the Atlantic County Retired Police and Fireman’s Association, of which I am president, has fully endorsed James Sarkos as chief of the Atlantic City Police Department. Any other decision by the state would show how we are just pawns in their political game.
Ronald Di Giovanni
Ocean View