Voice of the People, April 10, 2022

Against Tavarez in 2nd District

Following the Constitution means being held accountable for violating it. Qualified police immunity (a judge-made immunity) I believe permits police officers to violate the Constitution without consequence.

On Feb. 21, 2nd congressional district candidates Tim Alexander, Carolyn Rush and Hector Tavarez participated in a question and answer session organized by Maureen Leidy as president of South Jersey Democratic Women’s Forum. Questions were submitted by potential voters to be answered separately, and each candidate met with different groups of voters.

This was an excellent way for the candidates to reach the voters, show who they are and most importantly, what they stand for. This is what they signed up for.

The event went smoothly and was very informative until Tavarez was questioned about policing. While he feels strongly about qualified police immunity, I think he became defensive when someone pushed back on his response that lawyers got rich from frivolous lawsuits for alleged police misconduct. He suggested police recruitment could be held in high school gyms as those best at sports could be future leaders. Tim Alexander, an experienced civil rights trial lawyer and former police officer, explained that plaintiff lawyers only get paid when their client wins.

Leidy has made it the group’s mission to promote Democrat candidates in a positive manner. We as Democrats need a candidate that exemplifies professionalism and decency. I think Tavarez is not the right candidate.

Elaine Miller Tobolsky

Atlantic City

Dramatized suffering of people allowed

Regarding the recent story, “Neulander family ‘dismayed’ by musical”:

Art often comes into being because of human suffering and reprehensible human behavior. The Neulander tragedy is a case in point.

We sympathize with the children’s ineradicable pain, but the artist, Matt Schatz, has every right to dramatize the awfulness of the events that played out in Cherry Hill 27 years ago.

As Schatz says, “The theater is an area for asking questions about our tragedies and tribulations and conflicts.”

Peter Bunting

Northfield