Voice of the People, April 10, 2021

Vote claim unreasonable

Well, one more nail in the coffin holding the alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Sidney Powell, formerly of President Trump’s team of legal eagles, in her response to the lawsuit that Dominion Voting Systems brought against her, stated that the case should be dismissed because Dominion was not damaged by the endless tales of corruption she created and/or amplified because “no reasonable person would believe them.” In other words, everyone who did believe them is an unreasonable person.

Powell’s attempt to get out from under the Dominion defamation lawsuit by claiming her statements were unreasonable is a slap to the face of Trump supporters. Her allegations led to death threats against Dominion employees, driving at least one of them to take his family into hiding.

Will this reversal of a claim of voting fraud lead some Trump supporters to let go of their fantasy that Trump should have been the election winner? Probably not. But, it is a step in the right direction.

Robert Post

Absecon

DNC controls government